Tottenham Hotspur have struck a pre-agreement with the 16-year-old winger Herbie James over a three-year deal to move to north London.

Who is Herbie James?

Back in 2018, James made the move from Port Vale to City after the Premier League side bought the winger as an 11-year-old prospect.

The now 16-year-old has been hailed as an "exciting winger" by The Secret Scout on Twitter who originally broke the news of the youngster's agreement with Spurs.

James has already set his targets with the youngster saying he is eyeing a spot in the England side over the coming years back in 2018:

"I am looking forward to playing at the 2026 World Cup," he told the Biddulph Chronicle (via Stoke Sentinel).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has provided some insight on the deal to bring the 16-year-old to north London over the summer:

"From what I understand, another forward - very young one, though - 16-year-old Herbie James is set to come across from Man City this summer as well.

"So they are making these signings, and from what I understand, [Fabio] Paratici has also increased the wage structure within the academy."

Is Spurs' academy producing enough talent?

The obvious success story from Tottenham's academy is Harry Kane with the 29-year-old established in the history of not onl the north London club but the Premier League.

Kane has become Tottenham's all-time top scorer and last week matched that achievement for England as he surpassed Wayne Rooney's record against Italy.

However, there does seem to be a lack of real stars that have come through the academy in the last decade which have made a real impression on the side.

The likes of Harry Winks have come through and played over 200 times for the senior side, but he has not been able to see out the recent instability at the club, unlike Kane.

Winks' spot in the side came under serious questioning during Jose Mourinho's tenure at the club where the backend of the Portuguese manager's tenure saw Winks as a regular feature on the bench (via Transfermarkt).

Oliver Skipp has impressed at an early age and is capitalising on the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur which could have been the break he needed to show the current regime what he is capable of.

However, it will be interesting to see what role he is able to maintain next season after Spurs have had a summer window to bring in some reinforcements and Bentancur returns to the fold.

There are also players like Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott who have been tipped for exciting futures but are struggling on their respective loans at Portsmouth and Preston North End.

So it appears Spurs are creating the talent, however, it also seems as if there is a major struggle in converting their potential into results in the senior game.