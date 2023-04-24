Tottenham Hotspur are a club treading water at the moment, seemingly without a clear plan for progression. If anything, they are arguably starting to sink if their result at the weekend is anything to go by.

This summer marks a huge moment to halt that slump by bringing in the right new coach to take them into a brighter future, but with Daniel Levy's track record, there is little hope that the right decision will be made.

Whoever joins will inherit an ageing squad with a suffering mentality, and only really Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to offer moments of brilliance.

However, the two are 29 and 30 respectively, and the former is regularly linked with an exit anyway. They might be part of forging a successful platform at first, but they simply cannot uphold the future of the club.

As such, perhaps the academy boasts the requisite talent to replicate such a historic attacking pairing. Although both might have enjoyed varied loan spells this season, Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott stand as the two outstanding candidates to fulfil such a role.

How have Scarlett and Parrott played this season?

Featuring in League One and the Championship respectively, both of these young stars have earned vital senior experience in order to take that next step up. Neither has set the world alight with their goalscoring, but having shone in the academy, it is clear both know where the back of the net is.

For example, Parrott boasts just four goals for Millwall, with the 21-year-old having recorded 15 goal contributions the season prior in League One. Scarlett, conversely, has four goals in the latter league, but is two years his junior.

The 19-year-old has still garnered high praise from Portsmouth boss John Mousinho for his all-around play, as he took to the media to claim: "Dane doesn’t lack confidence anyway, he’s a really confident young lad, and he’s going to go on to have a brilliant career, that is why Tottenham have him on a long-term contract. He is still incredibly young, at 18 he has the world at his feet, and the more goals he can get the better."

Journalist Pete O'Rourke also notes a bright future for this pair, that might come sooner than expected. He told Football FanCast: "I don't think those players [Parrott and Scarlett] necessarily right now are ready to step into the first team.

"But, if they can have a good pre-season under their belts, maybe that might be the opportunity under a new manager there potentially as well, and someone that they might give opportunities in the first team."

With Kane and Son holding the record for most goal combinations in Premier League history, they have already cemented their legacy; but their partnership was only a late bloomer.

Should Scarlett and Parrott start to earn their chances now, in a few years time they could begin getting to work on toppling that tally and rewriting history as a new dynamic duo at Spurs.