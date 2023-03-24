Tottenham Hotspur are looking to move on from their club captain Hugo Lloris in the coming months when the summer transfer window opens.

How long does Hugo Lloris have left on his contract?

Ahead of the summer, Lloris is set to run into the final year of his contract in north London having signed an extension in the early stages of last year.

However, there is now a belief that this upcoming transfer window will be the one where Spurs look to permanently replace the Frenchman.

It has not been the easiest campaign for Lloris, who has been sidelined for a significant chunk of time now having picked up a muscle injury earlier in the year.

But speaking on the Last Word On Spurs YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has claimed the club are keen to move on from the 36-year-old goalkeeper now:

"Certainly, I know that the aim is to bring in his long-term successor this summer. But it'd be interesting to see whether that is straight away.

"But if I'm a goalkeeper coming in, how are you going to convince me to spend a season maybe shadowing Hugo Lloris?

"I can't really see that, and I think logically, it would suggest that it comes to a head this summer and maybe he does head off."

Who should replace Lloris?

There have been a number of replacements touted as potential options for Spurs with most of them coming from inside the Premier League.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez have all been suggested by Gold in the past as possible options for the north London side.

Brentford's Raya, for example, has racked up the most saves (108) of any goalkeeper in the Premier League with Pickford (93) not too far behind him.

And they will all have Premier League experience which may encourage those at Spurs and provide them with more confidence over their suitability for the role in north London.

However, Lloris arrived at Spurs with no experience in England and has gone on to be an excellent servant for the club.

Spurs have also been linked by Gold with potential interest in AC Milan's Mike Maignan and they have seen first-hand just what the Frenchman could offer them.

The 27-year-old made three saves and had more touches of the ball than Harry Kane as he left the Italian side to a clean sheet in north London (via Sofascore).

There are certainly plenty of options available for Spurs, however, it seems as if they could well be fighting alongside the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to find their next number one.

Although it has not been Lloris' best season, the task of finding a replacement for the £100k-per-week ace won't be easy and Spurs will certainly be hoping to find another servant who is good enough to offer 10+ years between the sticks.