Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic has been slammed for his latest display in a Spurs shirt as the Lilywhites capitulated on the south coast against Southampton.

Why did Ivan Perisic play on the weekend?

The Croatian veteran has now only started one of the last five Premier League games which came in the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Saturday's game at St Mary's saw Perisic start from the bench once again, however, he found himself called upon inside the first half after Ben Davies left the field due to an injury issue.

The 34-year-old was even able to net his first goal for the Lilywhites since joining in the summer to put them 3-1 up with just 15 minutes remaining of the game.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has slammed the Croatian for his dreadful defending throughout the game which played a big role in the hosts being able to snatch a point:

(35:30) "Obviously scored his first goal for the club. But I thought there was some moments when he was horrendous again, defensively. And, you know, is he selfish? Is he playing for himself? Ss one of his [Conte's] old guard doing that?"

Should Spurs sell Perisic in the summer?

Looking at Perisic's returns for the season, it would suggest the 34-year-old has actually had a fairly productive season under the Italian manager.

He has been able to provide Spurs with one goal in the Premier League and has returned nine assists across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

However, there is a feeling that a lot of those assists have come from dead-ball situations and the wing-back's overall play has not been overly impressive.

And that can potentially be seen through some of Conte's comments from earlier in the season along with his decision to bench Perisic over recent weeks: "But he has to continue to work because at this moment he’s not the Ivan Perisic I know," he said.

In the summer, Spurs will see Destiny Udogie arrive at the club and this will, therefore, leave them with a surplus of options at left wing-back.

And with this in mind, there has to be question marks whether Perisic should be a player they potentially look to move on.

Having come on and played 53 minutes, Perisic only recorded 35 touches, attempted no dribbles, won no tackles and only registered one successful cross (via SofaScore).

Perhaps luckily for Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon's future could also come under doubt with his regular injury issues, but it is apparent the Croatian is not having the desired effect in Conte's side.