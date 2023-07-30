Tottenham Hotspur wide-man Ivan Perisic has given Ange Postecoglou "some little things to think about" after his brilliant performances for the team on Spurs' pre-season tour, claims journalist Alasdair Gold.

Is Ivan Perisic leaving Tottenham this summer?

One of the great benefits of a pre-season tour for a manager is the ability to reassess players that might have otherwise been deemed surplus to requirements from the season just gone, and for Spurs, the recent Asia-Pacific tour has done precisely that for Croatian Perisic.

The 34-year-old has excelled for new boss Postecoglou in the team's recent run of friendlies, playing in the games against West Ham United in Perth and the Lion City Sailors in Singapore.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been predominantly used as a wing-back since moving to N17, but was deployed in his original position as a winger during the recent friendlies - a change which allowed him to focus his efforts on the attacking side of the game where he is most decisive.

Before going on tour with the club, he was expected to terminate his contract in north London and join Hajduk Split in his home country, per transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, following his brilliant performances for the team over the last couple of weeks, some believe the Lilywhites could try to convince the Split-born star to stay another year, per Spurs journalist Gold.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"He played very well in some of the games. His delivery is unquestioned. It's a terrific delivery he puts into the box, but the fact that actually, as a winger, without the defensive responsibilities, it played to his strengths as an older player not having to get back, he was able to just concentrate on pressing. He was involved in pretty much every goal that occurred when he was on the pitch.

"I still get the feeling he might depart, maybe because of his wages and because of his desire to probably play in the Champions League, or maybe there's talk about him going home to Hajduk Split in Croatia.

"But he gave Postecoglou some little things to think about. He was really good, he looked really sharp the whole time."

Who else could leave Tottenham Hotspur this season?

If Perisic could potentially be staying for another year or more under the new boss, who else is likely to leave regardless?

One name heavily linked with a departure from N17 is centre-back Davinson Sanchez, with the club accepting a £13m offer for the player from Russian outfit Spartak Moscow earlier this week, per BBC Sport.

The Colombian hasn't quite reached the heights people hoped he would since arriving at Tottenham for what was a club-record fee of £42m in the summer of 2017, making just eight starts in the Premier League last season and only 17 the year before.

When Postecoglou was asked about the move, he simply replied that the defender is "exploring his options".

Another defender that looks like he's on the way out is Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that La Liga side Real Sociedad have a "genuine interest" in the player, but that the deal is in the early stages and has "not advanced yet".

If Postecoglou can convince Perisic to stay in the Premier League for just one more year under the promise of a more attacking role, then he could have just one more potential trick up his sleeve in their quest to return to European football next term.