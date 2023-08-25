Tottenham Hotspur has started life without Harry Kane optimistically after the 30-year-old completed a £100m move to Bayern Munich this month, but the London side still need to replace their distinguished talisman.

What's the latest on Ivan Toney to Tottenham?

According to The Times, Brentford are bracing up for the inevitable January onslaught for the signature of striker Ivan Toney, with Arsenal and Spurs both interested in the Premier League sharpshooter.

The 27-year-old will complete a ban for betting breaches in January, coinciding with the winter transfer window, and Thomas Frank's outfit are prepared to negotiate if their £80m valuation is met.

Such a figure might be deemed exorbitant by most, but Ange Postecoglou needs a new focal frontman, and Toney could be the perfect fit to replace Kane and enhance the collective Lilwhites squad.

How good is Ivan Toney?

The English talisman made his Premier League debut way back in 2015/16, making substitute appearances against Chelsea and Manchester United for Newcastle United, failing to make waves on Tyneside and joining Peterborough United in 2018 after a plethora of loan spells.

The doubts that the Magpies had vis-a-vis Toney's calibre were swiftly eradicated, as Toney plundered 45 goals and 15 assists from 94 matches before he penned a deal with Brentford, where he had spearheaded an ascent from Championship to Premier League prominence.

During that decisive second-tier campaign in 2020/21, the "unique" and "special footballer" - as Frank has waxed lyrical over his star man - posted a whopping 33 goals and ten assists as the Bees flew up the football ladder, and where he failed on the first occasion, his current stint in the Premier League has been nothing short of resounding.

Indeed, Toney scored another 12 times in the 2021/22 campaign before he netted 20 strikes last term, and his brilliance in and around the box has left the likes of Spurs and Arsenal so desperate to secure his services, so eager to welcome him to the fold despite his ongoing suspension.

At Tottenham, Toney would easily replace Kane - the club's record scorer with 280 goals from 435 outings - and bring his precision in decisive moments and admirable link-up play to enhance the Lilywhites' squad.

One star who would undoubtedly benefit from his arrival would be Richarlison, who has struggled to live up to the £60m price tag after Spurs signed the Brazilian from Everton last summer.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has only scored three times from 37 displays for the Australian's side, branded "toothless" by reporter Andrew Gaffney for his subpar showings last term.

However, Richarlison is a dynamic and energetic “warrior” of a forward, as has been proclaimed by former manager Antonio Conte, and he would finally start firing with Toney alongside him, having scored 20 times from 44 games for Brazil and 53 times from 152 outings for Everton.

While it's true that Richarlison did not find his feet last term despite boasting the all-embracing Kane as his teammate, Postecoglou's arrival and Kane's subsequent departure have signalled a new era for the club, who have started well after drawing away against Brentford before dispatching Manchester United on home grass.

Toney, who recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.25 last season and complimented his prolific striking record with 2.8 shots per game - also creating 12 big chances - was praised for having the "mindset of a lion" by his Brentford manager.

Considering the esteemed Kane created 14 himself last term, it highlights just how good Toney's link-up play and selflessness is, despite his cutting edge and how it could quickly benefit Postecoglou.

The Aussie boss will be aware that Toney's signature cannot be procured until January, but the evidence on the pitch is that Spurs are raring to go and avenge the mishaps of last season, and what a way to bolster the squad, should Toney arrive to inject his presence at the season's midpoint.