Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could start life in London with a bang by completing the signing of Bristol City teenager Alex Scott.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Aston Villa?

According to journalist Dean Jones - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - Tottenham have invested time and attention to the development of Scott this year and could now look to make their move to tie up a deal with the transfer window in full swing.

He said: "One of the stories to look out for this summer involves Alex Scott. He has been coveted by loads of Premier League teams previously, including Tottenham and Leeds, but at the moment, no one seems willing to offer the £25m Bristol City want for him.

“He’s a really good player, so I think it's only a matter of time before something happens.”

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old since March following Bristol City's defeat to eventual champions Manchester City in the FA Cup, earning praise for his "fearless" performance by The Times' Henry Winter.

Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also vying for his signature, but Postecoglou will be determined to sign a prodigious talent who could catalyse the club's desired resurgence.

Should Tottenham sign Alex Scott?

Hailed as the "Guernsey Grealish" for his striking resemblance to the City phenom, Jack Grealish, Scott has exhibited his prowess in dribbling and ball-carrying, with his display against the Sky Blues setting him apart from the swathes of hopefuls, earning a Sofascore match rating of 7.0 after succeeding with four of his five attempted dribbles and winning 11 of his 15 attempted duels,

Given that Manchester City's £100m man also remarked that Scott is a "top talent", he seems to have the approval of a man distinguished and admired as one of the Premier League's most naturally talented players around, capable of petrifying opposition with his gliding gait.

This season, he recorded an average league rating of 6.83, making 40 starting appearances, scoring one goal and supplying four assists, completing 79% of his passes and making 1.8 tackles per game.

As per FBref, given that he ranks among the top 11% of midfielders across Men's Next 8 divisions for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, he could well emulate Grealish as he continues his burgeoning rise.

Grealish, comparatively, ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries per 90, which only further illustrates the superlative company Scott finds his name likened to.

While Tottenham have failed in their endeavours this season and concluded the campaign with an eighth-placed finish, thus confirming an absence from European competition to strike a detrimental blow to hopes of brighter fortunes.

Scott's acquisition could be a turning point, unleashing a new wave of prosperity on a proud football club desperate for silverware once more.