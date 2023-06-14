Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 23-year-old has failed to hit the heights many expected he would following his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, and with other top European sides interested, it could be a chance to reset for the Englishman.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Sancho?

According to a report from FootballTransfers.com, United are willing to sell Sancho this summer with the player keen on a move away from Manchester after just two seasons, with Aston Villa heavily interested in bringing the former Manchester City youth product to Villa Park.

The report states that the Red Devils are demanding a fee of £60 million to sell the player this summer, and Villa are not prepared to meet that asking price, with them hoping that negotiations can take place and a compromise can be reached.

There are other top European sides interested in the attacker, with a report stating that Serie A champions Napoli are interested, and with United's interest in their centre-back Kim Min-jae well known, a potential swap deal could be on the cards.

Tottenham are interested as well, according to Ben Jacobs, however, he stated that Erik ten Hag remains a fan of the player and as such a potential move this summer isn't as likely as other reports have suggested, with the club more focused on other departures.

What did Ben Jacobs say?

Speaking on the Done Deal show on The Football Terrace Youtube channel, the journalist revealed that both Harry Maguire and David de Gea are higher up on the list of potential outgoings compared to Sancho.

Jacobs stated: "Well Erik ten Hag still really likes the player, that’s the first thing to say. I certainly wouldn’t say Sancho is top of the list in terms of outgoings, there are other players that need resolving first.

"Harry Maguire, for example, is going to be one of them and there is lots of speculation about David de Gea and whether the current number one at Manchester United stays or goes, Manchester United are looking for a number one they need a succession plan.

"The Tottenham interest is real in the sense that they like the player, it’s the same with PSG and also Napoli have sent scouts to watch him as well."

Is Tottenham the right move for Sancho?

Sancho has had a very stop-start career in Manchester, with injury problems and mental issues preventing the forward from having a real extended run in the side. This has resulted in a return of just 12 goals and six assists in 79 appearances for the club.

Despite this, Sancho showed real quality at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 and assisting 64 across his five years at the club.

Former teammate Jude Bellingham called the winger "frightening", saying that "Some of the stuff I’ve seen him do is scary, and I’ve only been here a few months. It’s massive."

Spurs look set for a rebuild under new coach Ange Postecoglu, and Sancho could provide the Spurs forward line with an injection of creativity and flair, which would only grow in need should Harry Kane decide to call time on his career in north London, and a move to a new club with new surroundings could be the perfect thing to reignite Sancho's rapidly fading career.