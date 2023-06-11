Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer as new manager Ange Postecoglou looks to revitalise the north London outfit.

What's the latest on Jadon Sancho to Tottenham?

According to the Daily Star, Spurs are indeed lining up a £50m bid to sign the England international after falling by the wayside this season, with Sancho failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old signed for the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021 after captivating supporters in the German Bundesliga but has not found the same level of prolific success in the Premier League after two campaigns.

The report claims that United manager Erik ten Hag would not let Sancho depart for less than £60m, and it remains to be seen whether he would acquiesce to a move outside of European competition next season.

Should Tottenham sign Jadon Sancho?

Spurs supporters will be desperate to forge a more fruitful seasonal path next year after pipping Arsenal to Champions League qualification last term, now facing a first season without European football since 2009/10.

While the leaky defence will need reinforcing forthwith, Postecoglou will surely be hoping to provide extra firepower across multiple facets, and Sancho could be the perfect addition to the frontline.

Once hailed a "menace" by Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, Sancho plundered 16 goals and 20 assists from just 38 appearances in his final season with the Yellow Wall before returning to his homeland, where he has only scored 12 goals and six assists from 79 outings for United.

The £350k-per-week phenom could emerge as Tottenham's answer to their north London rivals' star boy in Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, with Sancho's countryman boasting a similar profile according to FBref's 'Similar Players' model, and if he can harness his attacking flair he could yet emulate his blistering success in the Premier League.

While the Gunners came up short in their title bid this season, they have still returned to prominence unseen since the days of Arsene Wenger and qualified for next year's Champions League after six seasons away, and Saka has been the nucleus of much of the success.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals and supplied 11 assists from 38 matches in the top flight this term and has been hailed as "phenomenal" by his manager Mikel Arteta.

He also ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 5% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates his forward-surging presence that Sancho could replicate.

This is evidenced by the "immaculate" Sancho - as dubbed by journalist Rhys Jones - ranking among the top 5% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 8% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Sancho demonstrated his prolific touch before his move to Manchester, and given he boasts a remarkable similarity to Arsenal's prodigy, he could forge a deadly career to get the Lilywhites back to prominence.