Tottenham Hotspur's new chapter looks to be up and running under manager Ange Postecoglou despite a tumultuous period, but the Lilywhites could yet make further adjustments to their squad.

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Tottenham?

The Premier League outfit sacked Antonio Conte in March - their fourth manager in four years - before missing out on continental qualification come the end of the season and consequently acquiescing to Bayern Munich's £100m interest in talisman Harry Kane, who has now moved to Germany.

The likes of James Maddison and Manor Solomon have been signed thus far this summer, while Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski's loans have been made permanent, but reports claim that Spurs could target Brennan Johnson to continue the attacking revival.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham now have a 'strong interest' in the 22-year-old and could lodge an offer to test Nottingham Forest's resolve, who are holding out for £50m - though Chelsea and West Ham United have him earmarked, too.

Postecoglou will be emboldened by the claims that Johnson favours a move to Tottenham, and rumours could now crystallise over the coming days.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

The Wales international was sensational for Nottingham Forest in 2021/22 and orchestrated a return to the Premier League after plundering 19 goals and nine assists from 53 matches across all competitions - including two crucial strikes in the play-offs against Sheffield United.

Last term was a continuation of Johnson's attacking prowess and he showcased his skills by clinching ten goals and three assists as the Tricky Trees navigated away from relegation danger in the closing weeks, with the attacker praised as a "livewire" by journalist Ciaran Kelly.

A pacy and direct offensive outlet, Johnson has played across the frontline but finds a home on the right flank with the greatest regularity, and with his "frightening" pace and "fearless" attitude, as claimed by Wales teammate Joe Allen, he could be the perfect focal point for the creativity of Maddison to latch onto.

Maddison joined Spurs from relegated Leicester City in a £40m deal this summer, impressing for the Foxes despite their dismal campaign and being heralded as a "magician" by Statman Dave, scoring ten goals and supplying nine assists from just 28 starts last year.

He started life in London with aplomb, crafting two assists on his debut against Brentford and being hailed for his "excellent" performance against Manchester United the next week by The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for progressive passes per 90, which underscores his ability as the fulcrum of his side's offensive flow.

So, where does Johnson come in?

Well, the 19-cap international boasts that 'frightening' speed to weave through the lines and break the defensive block, and given the success he has had at Forest, it's a tasty thought for Spurs fans when envisaging the fruits that could be borne from a link-up with Maddison.

Johnson ranks among the top 10% of positional peers for progressive carries per 90, highlighting his effectiveness in pushing into dangerous positions, and will only refine his skill set with a move down the N17 to Tottenham.

Maddison is cementing himself as an integral part of Tottenham's desired resurgence already, and Johnson, if he does indeed sign, would have the dream creator behind him to unlock the full scale of his potential.