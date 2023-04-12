Tottenham Hotspur could be set to beat some of their Premier League rivals to the potential signing of James Maddison in the summer transfer window.

Could Maddison leave Leicester in the summer?

Leicester City find themselves in a seriously worrying position in the Premier League table with the prospect of relegation a real concern for the Foxes.

And this comes ahead of a summer window where Leicester are expected to receive a lot of interest in some of their players such as Maddison.

Last summer, the Foxes were able to battle off interest from the likes of Newcastle United for Maddison but the England international will go into the summer with one year left on his current deal.

There have been reports suggesting the Toon could potentially pursue him again over the coming months alongside the likes of Manchester City.

However, there have been claims that it is Tottenham who actually lead the race for the £110k-per-week midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, insider Jacque Talbot has suggested the north London club are certainly one of the sides who are most interested in the 26-year-old:

(2:15) "Madison is liked a lot by Spurs and stuff and at the moment Leicester are just being a bit heavy with the price tag and so if that drops and there is a deal to be done then they'll [Newcastle United] look into doing it."

Do Spurs need a player like Maddison?

For a number of years now, Spurs have been playing without a creative midfielder with the likes of Antonio Conte looking for creativity from his wide players.

Since Christian Eriksen's exit, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have both come and go on loan but have failed to make a real impact on the side.

However, there has been little to shout about in north London in recent months and it seems as if the reset after sacking Conte could include the signing of a creative midfielder over the summer.

It is believed the Italian was not keen on the idea of signing Maddison during his time at the helm in north London.

But this is certainly a decision which will leave some fans confused given the seriously impressive form the 26-year-old has shown for a struggling Leicester side this season.

In the Premier League, Maddison has returned nine goals and six assists which dwarfs the return of the current batch of Spurs midfielders.

The Leicester midfielder has been hailed as a "magician" this season by Statman Dave and it is clear to see why when the £60m-rated star has offered over 4.5 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (via Fbref).

At a time when the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are both struggling to provide and score goals, someone of Maddison's creativity could certainly offer a welcome addition in behind Harry Kane.