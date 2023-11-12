Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to replace James Maddison, who is out injured.

The star was a key player during EURO 2021 victory, scoring important goals and impressing with his skills.

While he may not be a like-for-like replacement for Maddison, his dribbling ability and threat inside the penalty area could offer a different dimension to the team.

Tottenham Hotspur have come crashing back down to earth following two consecutive Premier League defeats to London rivals Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past week.

However, Ange Postecoglou will be more worried about fixing the side's creative issues ever since James Maddison was taken off in the first half against the Blues on Monday night, with the England international ruled out of action until after Christmas.

At Molineux on Saturday, Spurs had just six shots in total, showcasing how big of a loss Maddison is to the team and the club have reportedly already started looking for potential replacements for the number '10'.

The player to replace James Maddison

Spurs are looking to reduce the drop-off from Maddison by bringing in an attacking player who can compete for the attacking midfield position but who can also play anywhere across the frontline.

According to SportMediaset, via Football365, the Lilywhites are focusing on Juventus' £52m star attacker Federico Chiesa. The club are set to battle it out with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United for the Italian's signature, although the Bianconeri will only accept a "monstrous offer". The report also claims that Spurs have "moved strongly" to sign the ex-Fiorentina man.

Chiesa was a vital player for the Azzurri during the team's EURO 2021 victory under Roberto Mancini, scoring some vital goals for Italy in their run to the final, including a sumptuous semi-final strike against Spain to open the scoring. This important goal led podcaster Roger Bennett to call Chiesa a "wizard" as the Italians marched on to glory at Wembley.

In 11 appearances this season for Juventus, Chiesa has scored four goals, already matching his tally from the previous two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium and could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur over the coming weeks.

James Maddison's stats this season

Over the past calendar year, including a half-season with Leicester City, Maddison has been one of the best attacking players in the Premier League and statistically one of the most creative.

According to FBref, the 26-year-old is in the top 4% for assists per 90 in the top flight, the top 5% for expected assists per 90, the top 12% for goals and assists combined per 90 and the top 9% for shots on target per 90.

Additionally, Maddison is in the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, the top 6% for key passes per 90, the top 4% for passes into the final third per 90, the top 3% for through balls per 90 and the top 21% for passes into the penalty area per 90.

Chiesa is averaging more goals this season with 0.47 per 90 compared to Maddison's 0.31 per 90, although he has yet to register a single assist for Juventus this term, unlike the Spurs star who is boasting 0.51 assists per 90, as per FBref.

Maddison is far more of a creative outlet than Chiesa, hence why he has recorded more key passes per 90 with 3.16 to Chiesa's 1.4 per 90, more passes to the penalty area per 90 with 3.27 to his counterpart's 2.09 per 90 and far more progressive passes per 90 with 9.9 to the Italian's 3.14 per 90.

However, Chiesa is a greater carrier of the ball, averaging 5.23 progressive carries per 90, 3.14 carries into the final third per 90 and 2.44 carries into the penalty area per 90. In comparison, Maddison is totalling 2.96 progressive carries per 90, 2.24 carries into the attacking third per 90 and 1.43 carries into the box per 90.

Chiesa won't be a like-for-like replacement for Maddison, albeit he has played as a second striker this term, but is a far better dribbler and more of a threat inside the penalty area. Ange may fancy having two players in the same position with different capabilities who are both able to offer something different to the team.