Tottenham Hotspur's rise under Ange Postecoglou has been something of immense proportion, and while the Premier League campaign is still within its first quarter, there is a real sense that the table-toppers could be set for a truly special year.

The 2022/23 season was not one of success for Spurs, who only managed to secure an eighth-place finish in the English top flight, meaning that there is no European football on the cards this year.

Targeting Postecoglou saw a clear shift in strategy from chairman Daniel Levy, with the dismissal of esteemed manager Antonio Conte in March meaning that the face in the dugout had changed four times in as many years.

Postecoglou was not among Europe's 'elite' managers when arriving in June, despite having enjoyed significant silver-laden success in Scotland with Celtic, but his free-flowing, positive philosophy aligns with Tottenham's perfectly.

Luis Enrique was among those to have been on the London club's radar, while former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was an additional candidate.

But it's rather hard to argue that Levy made the wrong call in opting for the shrewder route, with an outfit bogged in the mire only a matter of months ago now thriving as one of Europe's most in-form squads.

The Australian has transformed many of last season's withered crop and sprinkled new talent in the right areas, with Micky van de Ven and James Maddison utterly brilliant so far.

The latter, Maddison, won August's Premier League Player of the Month award and has been sensational as the starring playmaker - not just in the squad but the whole of the division.

Why did Tottenham sign James Maddison?

Last season, the defensive mess was the crux of Tottenham's struggles, having conceded 63 times, but there was a discernible decline in overall attacking verve too.

Despite scoring 70 times, the Lilywhites could've done with a creative midfielder to connect the conglomerate of players together, and, as such, Maddison was targetted following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle United had registered a vested interest in the England international and were actually believed to be leading the race in June, but a fierce assault on the Foxes' dressing room saw Maddison join in a £40m transfer.

Despite Leicester's relegation, Maddison was one of the few members of the squad to hold his head high, with his prolific exploits hailed as a "magician" by analyst Statman Dave.

Spurs supporters were excited upon the announcement of his signing, but, already, Maddison has eclipsed expectations with the sheer brilliance of his displays.

So far, Maddison has been nothing short of a revelation under Postecoglou's stewardship, having scored two goals and supplied five assists from eight games in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has maintained the cutting edge that saw him post ten goals and nine assists from only 28 starts in the division last term, and he is now flourishing among a cohesive and quality crop of teammates, bringing out the very best of his abilities.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and shot-creating actions and the top 6% for progressive passes per 90, illustrating his worth in sustaining a reliable flow of support for the frontline.

The £170k-per-week star has been sensational already this year and is clearly one of the Premier League's most devastating creative players, but he's actually being matched by one former player who would have been incredible at the spearhead of Postecoglou's system.

Indeed, one Harry Kane departed in the summer, with the Tottenham legend's inclusion in this team something that would be perfect for the mounting title charge.

Why did Tottenham sell Harry Kane?

Tottenham sold Kane to German champions Bayern Munich for around £84m, ending a career-long fellowship with Spurs, departing as the club's all-time record scorer.

The 30-year-old striker is also England's record goalscorer with 61 goals from 87 appearances, and has been described as "world-class" by many, including Graeme Souness.

Harry Kane: PL Goals By Season (Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals 22/23 38 30 21/22 37 17 20/21 35 23 19/20 29 18 18/19 28 17 17/18 37 30 16/17 30 29 15/16 38 25 14/15 34 21 13/14 10 3

A remarkable talent, Tottenham's failure to succeed last season - despite Kane's 30-goal league haul - resulted in the 6 foot 2 phenom's sale, having still never tasted silverware for club or country.

It was a poignant day, but one that perhaps made sense given the financial value for Levy and co in cashing in on a player who was out of contract the following summer and had confirmed his decision to reject any fresh proposals.

How is Harry Kane performing at Bayern Munich?

Already this season, Kane has plundered nine goals and five assists from ten matches for Die Roten, very much proving his worth in a new division and new country.

Ever impressive in front of goal, his creativity has been equally important and puts him on the same pedestal as Maddison, who has been awe-inspiring in his supplementation this season.

He ranks among the top 13% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, highlighting that ball-playing faculty that puts him among the finest creators in the business.

The £415k-per-week machine is possibly the world's greatest current striker; his level of all-encompassing brilliance, leadership and innate predatory instinct would slot him comfortably into any team across world football. A true "monster” of a centre-forward, as was claimed by journalist Siavoush Fallahi.

The mere fact that he is supplying goals on par with Maddison underscores this value, and heading the Spurs ship, he would undoubtedly be the catalyst for Postecoglou's side - a side which, let's not forget, are in early contention for the Premier League title.

Tottenham are flying and the fact that Postecoglou has managed the situation at the club, compounded by Kane's sale, has been incredible.

But just imagine how the England skipper would perform in such a flourishing squad after dragging a languishing fold last term, particularly with the current side without a reliable, out-and-out centre-forward, with Richarlison scoring just one league goal this term.

Kane's former partner in crime Heung-min Son boasts six goals so far after operating as a makeshift number nine, although it remains to be seen if the South Korean winger can be a long-term solution in that role, hence the the intrigue as to the impact the current Bayern man could have made under Postecoglou.

As truly one of the greatest players to have ever been garbed in Tottenham white, Kane - who netted four in pre-season against Shakhtar Donetsk - would likely have thrived under the new regime.