Tottenham Hotspur extended their imperious start to the Premier League season with a comprehensive victory over Fulham, returning to the top of the table with an assured victory to continue the revolution under Ange Postecoglou.

Having fallen by the wayside last season and trudged to an eighth-placed finish in the English top-flight, Spurs have rekindled their former verve in front of goal following the Australian's appointment, having collected seven victories from nine matches.

Fulham had handed Tottenham their sole defeat of the season back in August, winning on penalties in the Carabao Cup, but the affair on Monday night proved to be one of great frustration for Marco Silva's men, who failed to ignite the attacking spark needed to hinder this burgeoning battalion of Lilywhites.

How did Maddison & Son perform vs Fulham?

Winning 2-0, it was hardly surprising that Heung-min Son and £40m summer signing James Maddison popped up with the goals, with the latter proving to be a stroke of genius on the transfer front after producing such awe-inspiring performances thus far.

Following Harry Kane's sale to Bayern Munich in the summer, Spurs would have been left quaking, but Son's newly-appointed captaincy and revitalised presence in the centre-forward position has reequipped his talent as one of English football's finest forwards.

Indeed, posting seven goals and one assist across nine league outings this season, the South Korean captain has been first-class, to say the least.

But his newfound role as the focal frontman would not have been made possible without the conduit that is Maddison, with the playmaker's goal now meaning that he has plundered three goals and five assists from ten matches since his summer transfer.

While the forward phenoms have been immense, Postecoglou will perhaps be most pleased with the resurgence of the backline, with no player more impressive than Cristian Romero in front of Guglielmo Vicario's goal this term.

How good has Cristian Romero been this season?

Romero signed for Tottenham from Serie A side Atalanta for around £42m in 2021, with the Argentinian centre-back long proving his worth as a tenacious and tough defender but not quite combining the cogs last year, once described as a "liability" by writer Mitch Fretton.

This season, he has started every match en route to table-topping stature thus far, having earned praise for his "incredible" performances by football.london's Alasdair Gold, which indeed spilled over onto the display against the Cottagers.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old made two clearances, one tackle and one interception, he took 124 touches and completed 92% of his passes, he won both of his ground duels and he made one key pass and succeeded with his sole attempted dribble, hailed as a "force" for his display by Sky Sports commentator Seb Hutchinson during the match.

As per FBref, the £165k-per-week titan also ranks among the top 3% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 15% for interceptions, the top 18% for pass completion and the top 18% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Ultimately, there is a long way to go in the Premier League before credible claims of title contention can come into play; frankly, just one slip-up across the next few weeks would set the vultures circling.

But what Tottenham do have, however, is a manager who has instilled belief and confidence into a formerly beleaguered outfit, and the continuing fruitful results move Tottenham ever closer to that coveted place back among Europe's elite.

With a defender of Romero's ilk at the back, there's no telling how mighty this team will become over the next few years, but, undoubtedly, Spurs boast one of the most exciting squads in Europe right now.