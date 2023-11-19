Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's acquisition of James Maddison was a smart move, but their reliance on him was evident in their recent match without him.

Tottenham is reportedly interested in signing Jobe Bellingham, a highly-rated youngster from Sunderland, who has impressed in the Championship.

Bellingham's statistics at a young age are impressive, and while he may not be on Maddison's level yet, he has the potential to reach similar heights in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur's acquisition of James Maddison for £40m from relegated Leicester City was an astute piece of business. The England international has already been labelled by football pundit Jamie Carragher as "one of the most influential players" in the Premier League this season.

However, Spurs' display against Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the international break was living proof that the side have become quite reliant on Maddison to create chances under Ange Postecoglou, having had just six shots at Molineux with an expected goals total of 0.7 while the playmaker was absent through injury.

Reports are now suggesting that the North London outfit have set their sights on adding more midfield depth ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are keeping tabs on Sunderland's highly-rated youngster Jobe Bellingham and have been interested in securing the 18-year-old's signature ever since January, when he was in Birmingham City's starting lineup. The outlet are also reporting that Bellingham's impressive form with the Black Cats has garnered interest from other sides in the Premier League as well as clubs in the Bundesliga.

Despite, having just turned 18 in September, Bellingham has featured in all 16 games in the Championship for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's side sit just inside the playoff places, seeking a return to the top-flight for the first time in seven years. The youngster has managed to bag three goals and record one assist in the process, having been deployed as both a central midfielder and a number ten.

Jobe, the brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude, has made waves in England's second tier, and has been described by former Premier League striker Troy Deeney as an "absolute monster" in the making.

Jobe Bellingham's stats this season

Some Sunderland supporters even believe that Bellingham is a "copy and paste" of his older sibling which could mean the youngster has a higher ceiling than Tottenham Hotspur's Maddison, should the English giants secure his signature this winter.

Bellingham's stats at such a young age certainly make for impressive reading when compared to all players in the same position from similar leagues to the Championship over the past calendar year. The £3m midfielder is ranked in the top 12% for non-penalty goals per 90 as well as the top 2% for non-penalty xG per 90. Additionally, Bellingham is currently sitting in the top 6% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and the top 19% for progressive passes received per 90, according to FBref.

This season, only Jack Clarke has scored more goals for the Black Cats than Bellingham, who is level with Dan Neil on three goals and boasts a 56% shot accuracy as well as a 17% conversion rate, according to the BBC.

The Sunderland starlet is also holding his own against Maddison in a number of key attacking metrics, proving Bellingham's frightening talent - despite his tender age.

Per 90 Metrics Jobe Bellingham James Maddison Goals 0.22 0.31 Expected Goals 0.25 0.29 Assists 0.07 0.51 Expected Assists 0.1 0.33 Key Passes 0.89 3.16 Progressive Passes 4.07 9.9 Progressive Carries 1.78 2.96 Goals Per Shot 0.13 0.11 Stats via FBref

Maddison is still way ahead of Bellingham in quality, especially with his creative nous. However, the fact that the youngster can even keep up in certain stats is a testament to his ability and could point towards a future passing of the torch should Spurs make a deal with Sunderland over the coming months.

It may be Maddison who is the shinight light at N17 at present, but if a deal for the teenager is done in 2024, it could be Bellingham who reaches heights similar to that of his Golden Boy-winning brother.