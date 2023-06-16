Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be involved in important stages of a potential swoop for James Maddison "very soon", according to Fabrizio Romano.

How old is James Maddison?

The England midfielder's time at Leicester City is now seemingly entering its final stages following their hugely underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

Relegation to the Championship will have shocked many at the King Power Stadium, however, it does not seem some of their star players are willing to hang about and help them return to the top flight.

But this comes amid reports the Foxes could bring in significant money for the likes of the 26-year-old Maddison.

Indeed, it has been suggested the relegated side could look to bring in around £60m for their prized asset this summer.

In addition to Tottenham's reported interest in Maddison, it has also been claimed recently that they would be keen to potentially sign Harvey Barnes this summer too.

But reports of a £50m combined bid for the Leicester duo have been shut down after emerging on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano has, however, claimed the Lilywhites could see themselves involved in significant negotiations very shortly:

"So the situation is 100% ready and ready to be discussed in the next days. And I think we will enter into important stages very, very soon, but Tottenham are there."

How much does James Maddison earn?

The north London side struggled over the 2022/23 campaign for creativity coming from the midfield with their highest provider of assists Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He was only able to provide seven assists over his 44 appearances across all competitions which highlights their struggles.

These struggles are shown when you consider Maddison was able to provide a hugely underwhelming Leicester side with nine assists in the league alone (via Transfermarkt).

On top of this, the England midfielder was able to provide 10 goals on top of his impressive return of assists.

However, it is not only Spurs who are showing an interest in the £110k-per-week midfielder this summer with the likes of Newcastle United also said to be monitoring the 26-year-old's future.

And it seems as if some of the Toon's players are trying to play their part in potentially influencing Maddison's decision.

Indeed, Callum Wilson has been posting some teasing Instagram stories from the England camp where he has hinted towards a potential move to the north east for the midfielder.

But it is believed Spurs may hold the upper hand this summer as some claim they are the club more likely to be willing to match Leicester's valuation.