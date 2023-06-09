Tottenham Hotspur have now opened talks with Leicester City over the possibility of signing James Maddison this summer from the Foxes.

How much could Maddison cost Spurs?

The 26-year-old midfielder endured a tricky campaign at the King Power Stadium over the 2022/23 campaign with his side falling out of the English top flight.

However, that was not through his wrongdoing with the England midfielder shining in what was a seriously underperforming Leicester side.

Indeed, despite the Foxes being relegated, the Englishman was still able to provide 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

As Spurs look to battle to keep their main man, Harry Kane, amid his ongoing contract situation, they could look to capitalise on Maddison's situation at Leicester.

The 26-year-old is going into the summer window with just one year remaining on his current deal meaning the Foxes will likely be forced to sell over the coming weeks/months.

But it seems as if the Foxes still have a high valuation for their midfield maestro ahead of the summer with Alex Crook claiming they could ask for up to £60m.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the transfer insider provided his latest understanding of the interest coming from north London for the Englishman:

"Exclusive information reaching us this lunchtime is that Tottenham have opened talks with Leicester City over a move for England midfielder James Maddison.

"Leicester's relegation from the Premier League was only ratified at a meeting on Thursday. But already, Maddison is planning his next move. No surprise that Spurs are interested in the talented number 10. But we're being told Leicester could ask for a fee of as much as £60m."

Could Maddison finally replace Eriksen?

Spurs had a serious lack of creativity coming from their midfield over the 2022/23 campaign which saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg top the assists chart from midfield with just seven in 44 games.

And this has been an issue for Spurs since the departure of Christian Eriksen who proved a real creative spark for the north London side before leaving for Inter Milan.

Indeed, over his 305 appearances for Spurs, Eriksen was able to return 69 goals and 90 assists across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

The burden has been largely picked up by Kane who has proven a reliable source of creativity over recent years which even saw him pick up the Playmaker award back in 2021.

But by bringing in a player like Maddison who has provided 22 assists in his last two Premier League seasons could potentially reduce the need for Kane to drop deeper and provide the creativity himself.

And adding another attacking option to the current crop of Spurs players could potentially see Kane take his game to another level in front of goal having already netted 30 goals in a struggling Spurs side.