Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League sides who could potentially look at James Ward-Prowse as a midfield option in the summer.

How much would Ward-Prowse cost?

The north London side's midfield has been decimated by injuries this season which has seen both Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma miss a lengthy period of time.

In their absence, Spurs have had to heavily rely on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr also playing a role in the middle.

However, the Danish midfielder has come under fire in recent weeks over his performances as the results leave Spurs adrift in the race for the top four.

Ahead of the summer window, Spurs have been linked with a potential attacking midfield option in Leicester City's James Maddison.

And another midfielder who they could potentially compete for over the coming months is Southampton's main man, Ward-Prowse.

The Saints are in serious danger of relegation with just several games remaining in the season and it is believed he would be a certainty to leave if they do go down.

This is all according to journalist Toby Cudworth who has been speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast where he noted the interested clubs in the £100k-per-week midfielder:

(34:55) "If [they] go down he's almost certain to leave the club now. Southampton probably could still command a very hefty fee for him. We talk about prices, Southampton probably seeking still around £50m we'd have thought because he's that valuable to them.

"And he has clubs who like him. Newcastle we've mentioned they're looking to strengthen their midfield looking to strengthen in a number of positions; left-wing/forwards, potentially another defender as well. James Ward-Prowse is a player who we think is capable of playing European-level football.

"So Newcastle like him, Tottenham also admire him, Aston Villa, who are now creeping up on Unai Emery. They like James will perhaps as well. So it could be a bit of a Premier League battle for him."

Would Spurs be a good move for Ward-Prowse?

Ironically, the 28-year-old has been hailed as a "machine" by journalist Alfie House and he has an incredible record against the north London side with three goals and three assists to his name in their last five league meetings (via Transfermarkt).

The midfielder even scored the equalising penalty in their most recent clash on the south coast to complete an impressive comeback for the league's bottom side.

He is a player who is renowned for his stunning free-kick ability but he has also provided an impressive return of 3.48 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes this season (via FBref).

However, he has also provided more tackles (1.74) per 90 minutes than Hojbjerg (1.61) has this season as well as more than 14 times as many crosses per game than the Dane (via FBref).

But with a valuation of around £50m, that is a big price to pay for a player who may not necessarily fit into the plans of the new manager.

It is unknown who will become Antonio Conte's successor and, therefore, the formation which Spurs will play next season is yet to be seen.

Potentially, Spurs could play with just two midfielders again and when Rodrigo Bentancur returns it could mean a potential spot in the XI for Ward-Prowse may not be there on a regular basis.

After all, Bissouma arrived in north London with the tag of one of the best midfielders outside the top six and he has failed ot make an impact on the Spurs side.