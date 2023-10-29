Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has done some exemplary work in taking his side into title contention just months into his reign, and there is a growing sense that the best is yet to come.

After enduring a testing, unrewarding 2022/23 campaign, finishing eighth in the Premier League, dismissing their fourth manager in as many years (Antonio Conte, proven winner), and acquiescing to the sale of world-class talisman Harry Kane.

One constant, like an immovable rock against the gushing tide, is chairman Daniel Levy, who has led from the boardroom with diligence if proving to be an elusive and enigmatic figure at times.

His no-nonsense negotiating has worked both ways over his career in London, and while Tottenham have experienced some difficulties over recent years, it is all coming together at present.

That being said, Levy, Postecoglou, and co will be determined to sustain this brilliant purple patch and put Tottenham in a place that will allow them to compete for major honours and European nights with regularity, with the club sure to be busy in the transfer market in 2024.

Tottenham's key transfer targets

If the recent rumours are to be believed, Spurs are seeking to suffuse future additions across the squad, not restricting the improvements to any one department.

The interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is one murmuring to keep an eye on, with Italian outlet Calciomercato revealing that Tottenham and Newcastle United are monitoring his situation, with the Serie A side setting a £52m asking price.

Chiesa could bring some dynamism and impetus to the frontline but whether Levy is willing to meet such a high fee in the winter window remains to be seen, and, as such, it could be the defensive line that receives attention first.

According to a report in Spain, Borussia Monchengladbach centre-half Ko Itakura, aged 26, is in Postecoglou's sights as Tottenham seek to bolster their defensive ranks.

With his contract expiring in June and having yet to play this term, Eric Dier looks set to depart next year, and some reliable depth for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could be crucial over the coming years.

The Japan star could prove to be an astute and cost-friendly acquisition if Spurs are able to strike a deal to secure his services during the upcoming January transfer window.

Why Tottenham are interested in Ko Itakura

Itakura, formerly of Manchester City, has been an impressive figure in the Bundesliga since joining for €5m (£4m) in July 2022, having previously impressed on loan with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga 2.

Die Knappen returned to the first division after suffering relegation and Itakura was at the heart of the success, starting 30 appearances, scoring four goals, completing 87% of his passes, and averaging 0.5 key passes, 3.0 clearances and 1.4 tackles and interceptions per game, as per Sofascore.

Now an integral member of Gerardo Seoane's squad, the 6 foot 2 titan started 22 times in the league last season, having impressed across seven displays so far this term, scoring twice, completing 89% of his passes, making 4.4 ball recoveries, 3.0 clearances and 1.7 tackles and interceptions per match.

He is clearly a robust and tenacious force at the back, and Tottenham could make good use of his qualities, having been originally signed by Manchester City in 2019 when he was 21 years old for his ball-playing ability and versatility as a centre-back and in a holding midfield role.

City reject turned "immense" modern defender

Such qualities seem to make Itakura a tailor-made replacement for Dier, who is poised for a poignant exit after completing 360 appearances for the Lilywhites.

As per FBref, the 22-cap international ranks among the top 13% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 12% for pass completion rate, and the top 6% for blocks per 90, emphasising his offensive value, crispness in possession and steely value in the rearguard.

The £32k-per-week colossus was once hailed as "one of the very best central defenders in the Eredivisie" by pundit Hans Kraay, who also remarked on the "incredibly fast" gem.

And according to the German Bundesliga's official website, his playing style aligns with one-time Tottenham phenom Jan Vertonghen's, with his 'rangy and quick' approach and regular deployment on the left side of the defence bolstered by a passing ability not too dissimilar to the Belgian's, who was once described as a "dominant centre-half" by The Times' Henry Winter.

To underscore his talent, Barcelona were hoping to sign the now-36-year-old in 2014, who boasted the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta at the time; if Itakura is mentioned in the same breath this can only be a testament to his own pedigree in making impressive passes.

Vertonghen signed for Tottenham for around £10m in 2012 and played 313 games for the club, scoring 14 goals and supplying seven assists, leaving as a "Tottenham legend" - according to journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

Jan Vertonghen: Career Statistics Statistic # Appearances 444 Goals 15 Assists 9 Shots per game 0.6 Pass completion 86.5% Aerial wins 2.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.7 Clearances per game 4.7 *Sourced via WhoScored, since 2010/11

An assured passer and an active presence in stifling offensive threats, Vertonghen was crucial to the defensive might of Tottenham's team, and while he did not glean major silverware, he left his indelible mark on the Premier League after years of stalwart service.

Given that Itakura offers a similarly high output of defensive action, balances his craft and retains an impressive level of control with his distribution, he really could be the perfect heir, with his two-footedness also a factor.

By signing Itakura, Tottenham would not only secure a big upgrade on Dier but would wield a player of the same ilk as Vertonghen, who established himself as one of the finest defenders of Spurs' recent history, playing a central role in the halcyon days of Mauricio Pochettino.

It could prove to be a masterful signing as Postecoglou looks to strengthen his team and build it fit for title-winning purpose, with the knowledge that European exploits could lay just around the corner.

Levy and the Australian coach must now navigate the January transfer window to secure a deal for the Bundesliga ace at the start of next year, in order to bolster the squad for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.