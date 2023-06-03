Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah this summer as they look to issue a rebuild after a lacklustre campaign.

What's the latest on Jonathan Tah to Tottenham?

That's according to Sport BILD, who claim that Tah could leave for just €18m (£16m) due to an exit clause within his contract, and Spurs are among the interested parties.

The 27-year-old has been a dependable defender in the German Bundesliga over the past several years and Tottenham could benefit from clinching his services, with only five Premier League outfits shipping more than their 63 goals this term.

With Clement Lenglet reportedly returning to Barcelona this summer after his loan spell in north London, space is indeed opened up for someone of Tah's ilk to forge a prosperous career with the Lilywhites.

Should Tottenham sign Jonathan Tah?

After pipping Arsenal to Champions League qualification in the dying embers of the 2021/22 campaign, the Lilywhites looked to be on the up under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, but as the recently-concluded campaign raged on, Spurs fell further and further into the abyss.

Two wins from their past eight matches resulted in a miserable slump away from Champions League contention into an eighth-placed finish, meaning caretaker manager Ryan Mason's side will not play in Europe next term.

There is now an opportunity for a carefully drawn-out rebuild, and Tah could certainly contribute towards the bolstering of the leaky backline, having been hailed as a "battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer when signing for Die Werkself eight years ago.

Ryan Mason is not expected to lead from the dugout next year and among the managerial candidates, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's name rises to the fore, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy hoping to enter negotiations after the Hoops' Scottish Cup final.

Having been dubbed a "genius" by pundit Frank McAvennie, the 57-year-old likes to dominate possession and play a positive, fluid game - which warrants the inclusion of centre-backs more than capable with their passing skills.

Tah is one of the most astute ball players of any defender in the game, ranking among the top 10% of positional peers throughout Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, as per FBref.

Once praised for being "quick, technically gifted but still robust” by former Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler​​​​​​, his composure and aptitude for sweeping danger away - Tah averaged 3.5 clearances per game in the Bundesliga this term (as per Sofascore) - has drawn comparisons to Liverpool phenom Virgil van Dijk, who has been one of Europe's superlative centre-backs since signing for the Reds from Southampton for £75m in January 2018.

Indeed, his former Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz once said:

“I certainly see parallels between Jonathan and Virgil van Dijk.

“I know Van Dijk well because he comes from the Netherlands. He has taken steps, but he too has had to master the aggressiveness in defence. I’m sure Jonathan will succeed in that too."

Van Dijk has been heralded as the "best centre-half of all time" by former Liverpool star Michael Owen and contributed enormously to his club's illustrious success under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, winning the 2019 Best Player in Europe award; also gleaning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, among other honours.

The 31-year-old Dutchman has made 4.2 clearances on average in the Premier League this term and completed 91% of his passes, and while he boasts far superior aerial dominance to Tah, winning 74% of his aerial duels as opposed to the German's 55%, Tah could cement a commanding role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium regardless.

Tottenham need to bridge the gap to England's top outfits next term and could entice Tah with a central role in the reshaping of the club, and with Postecoglu potentially at the helm, it could be a match made in heaven.