Tottenham Hotspur's continuing prowess in the Premier League this season is starting to rankle divisional rivals, whose consternation is felt as Ange Postecoglou's side fight against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the division.

It's an aged and weathered tune but Postecoglou will be taking it one game at a time, consolidating the new position of power with each victory and simply maintaining the restored fluidity and offensive verve.

Last season, Spurs were absolutely woeful and finished eighth after the dismissal of Antonio Conte - the fourth manager in as many years - cast doubt over the future of the club, who faced the likely summer departure of stalwart striker Harry Kane.

The England captain might've joined Bayern Munich in August but Postecoglou's sage, inspiring management has produced wonders so far for an outfit that shipped 63 goals in the top-flight last year.

One man who would have fitted into Postecoglou's system nicely is Juan Foyth; the Argentinian defender arrived with great promise but was hindered by injuries and discontented under Jose Mourinho's leadership.

How much did Tottenham sign Juan Foyth for?

Tottenham completed the signing of Foyth from his homeland in August 2017, signing the highly-rated teenager from Estudiantes for around £8m.

A versatile player, Foyth thrives both centrally and on the right within the backline, and while he did not quite hit the ground running after conceding two penalties against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his Premier League debut, in a 3-2 win, he excelled in demonstrating his energy and ball-playing prowess.

Juan Foyth vs Wolves: PL Debut By Numbers (Sofascore) Metric # Minutes played 90 Penalties committed 2 Clearances 3 Blocked shots 1 Interceptions 1 Tackles 3 Dribbled past 0 Duels won 6/9 (33%) Touches 70 Pass completion 93% Dribble attempts 1/1 (100%)

Injury, however, would restrict the defender to just 32 appearances during his Spurs career, prior to his eventual exit just over three years ago.

Why did Tottenham sell Juan Foyth?

In 2020, Tottenham allowed Foyth to join La Liga side Villarreal on loan until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, tying him down to a new contract in the process.

Having been featured so sparingly over the past couple of years, his loss did not come as a big blow to the Lilywhites' plans, with Mourinho actually stating that due to a bloated squad it was "possible that we could let a couple of players to leave".

Playing just seven times during his final campaign for Tottenham, his far-improved spell in Spain saw him play 32 times across the 2020/21 season - important in winning the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Sold for around £13m, it's one that is best left in the archives for the powers that be, who must regret the failure to bring the best out of a talented starlet who is now thriving and attracting the attention of European juggernauts.

How much is Juan Foyth worth now?

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona have been among the suitors for Foyth in recent years, with Villarreal demanding €42m (£36m) for his services.

Nothing of significance materialised in the end, but the interest was concrete, and La Blaugrana's financial perils perhaps hindered the chances of furthering negotiations.

But regardless, it's a testament to his continual growth since leaving the Premier League, and it must sting chairman Daniel Levy to witness how much more could have been recuperated from his sale.

How good is Juan Foyth?

The 18-cap international won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though only made one appearance, against Croatia in the semi-finals.

Regardless, his inclusion is a testament to his rise after the testing time he spent in London, and his blossoming performances over the past few years have underscored a natural talent that was always there, just not utilised efficiently in his early days as a professional.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for tackles, the top 19% for blocks, the top 8% for clearances and the top 6% for aerial wins per 90.

Given his apparent similarities to Manchester City's Nathan Ake - as is noted by Football Transfers' 'similar players' list - it's clear that he could have been a fine addition to Postecoglou's squad, with the Dutchman hailed by Pep Guardiola for his "exceptional" qualities.

Indeed, the £160k-per-week dynamo ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for pass completion and passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes and the top 9% for aerial wins per 90.

Also interchangeable as a wide defender and centre-half, he has been a solid tool under his Spanish manager's leadership, and given the similarities between his philosophy and Postecoglou's, Foyth could have been Tottenham's very own version of the 28-year-old.

The £33k-per-week gem's rise and recent interest from Barcelona really does highlight the unfortunate blunder on Tottenham's part, who could have nurtured more from his ability and perhaps even cashed in for a more lucrative fee.

Unfortunately, the disgruntlement that stemmed from his role on the fringe led to his sale being the only feasible solution, and while his loan transfer to the Yellow Submarine came concurrently with a contractual renewal, he would indeed soon be sold for a relatively small fee.

And it's something of a rueful scenario for Spurs, who could have used his directness and adept passing to contribute immensely to Postecoglou's swift-flowing system; like a cascading river, the squad are expected to surge forward with focus and inexorable intensity.

Praised for his immense “quality” by former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, Foyth's time at the club didn't work out, and while it's not likely to haunt the club, the sustainability of their system this season would only be enhanced by adding the dimension at the back at he would offer.