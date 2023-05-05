Journalist Alasdair Gold has given some insight into Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager and has suggested that contact has been established with out-of-work candidates and that Spurs are 'past the research stage'.

What's the latest manager news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

As per 90min, former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and Spanish coach Luis Enrique have held talks with Tottenham over the managerial vacancy in north London and asked questions about how the club is run.

The report also states that out-of-work pair Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are under consideration by Spurs, while several other candidates in employment have also been linked, including Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso, Vincent Kompany, Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick.

One outlet in France has also claimed that Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is also in the frame to take over; however, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also keen to hire the 50-year-old in the summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou have also been touted for the role, though it is still unclear who will be the next Tottenham head coach.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold has indicated that contact has been initiated with out-of-work candidates:

"What we can say is they seem to be now past the research stage where they're looking into the candidates, compiling their shortlist and now we're at the stage where those managers in jobs, they're going to start discussions with. It appears that they have already had some discussions with those out of work. Obviously, contact has been made with Julian Nagelsmann."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

In the here and now, Ryan Mason is currently in charge at Spurs and will try his best to fire his side up for their remaining matches, though being able to finish in the top four looks like a tough ask at the moment.

Tottenham still have four Premier League fixtures left to complete and face some tricky opponents, with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United still to come.

Spurs sit in seventh place in the Premier League and face the possibility of seeing their hopes of securing any continental football fading into the distance unless they can try and string a run of results together, as Aston Villa and Brentford linger not far behind them.

Mason will need to try and get a tune out of his players before a likely busy summer gets underway at Hotspur Way following a disappointing 2022/23.

Although Champions League football may be out of the window, it will be interesting to see how hard Spurs fight for the remaining two European competitions available to them to qualify for.