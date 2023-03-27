Tottenham Hotspur's reported managerial target, Julian Nagelsmann, is believed to have grown a fondness for the north London club from the Mauricio Pochettino days.

Do Spurs want to bring in Nagelsmann?

Having now parted ways with Antonio Conte, Spurs could well be keen to bring in a new manager before the end of the season despite the club claiming Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason were to see out the campaign.

And one name which has certainly emerged as a potential option over recent days is that of Nagelsmann after he was released by Bayern Munich.

Spurs are believed to have eyed the young German manager as a potential option in the past but it seems as if Real Madrid could also be an option for him in the summer.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has claimed the 35-year-old had grown a liking for the club during the Pochettino era in north London:

(1:02:10) "I do think there would be an interest there from Nagelsmann. He forged a really strong connection with Spurs, like a real affinity for them during Poch's tenure especially. He saw I think a kindred spirit Poch, became a really big fan of Spurs' style of play and kept a very close eye on Spurs.

"And likewise Spurs kept an eye on him because obviously, his idea was to play attacking football with a real high pressing line, which is very similar to Poch as well."

(1:03:10) And I know Spurs have very much had him high on their list twice. 2019 when Poch went, he was a very strong candidate, but they turned to [Jose] Mourinho.

"And then when Mourinho left, they also really strongly looked at him again, but he was pretty much all tied up with Bayern."

Would Nagelsmann want to join Spurs?

The German is said to be shocked by the sudden exit from his position Bayern so it will be interesting to see whether he would be keen to make an immediate return to football.

However, if Spurs are seriously interested in the 35-year-old, then they may have to start putting in the relevant steps to try and get the wheels turning on this one.

As reports have suggested potential interest coming from Madrid in the summer, it could leave Spurs with a monumental challenge in the summer.

What would be interesting to see is whether Nagelsmann would be keen on making an instant return to football with only 10 games remaining in a league he hasn't managed before.

Having failed with their two short-term managerial options in Conte and Jose Mourinho, it does feel as if Spurs' next move has to be to return to a project manager.

And in this sense, it could be something which may appeal to Nagelsmann who could be offered reassurance by Daniel Levy that he would be offered time to put his stamp on the side.

It has felt like a season to forget in north London, yet Spurs still have Champions League football to play for with 10 games remaining.

Whether the combination of Stellini and Mason will be able to see that over the line or not remains to be seen but a huge summer lies ahead for Spurs.

And if Spurs are to keep Harry Kane at the club for next season, they are likely going to have to convince him with an exciting hire like Nagelsmann.