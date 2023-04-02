Tottenham Hotspur have an opportunity to potentially land Julian Nagelsmann over the coming months following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Would Nagelsmann want to join Spurs?

The German manager has recently been sacked from his role at Bayern Munich with Thomas Tuchel immediately replacing him at the Allianz Arena.

And there is the belief that the 35-year-old is keen to take a short break until the summer to assess his situation and his options with the likes of Real Madrid potentially set to show an interest in him.

This is certainly not what Spurs fans will want to hear with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason set to see out the remaining games in the dugout.

However, speaking on Matt Hayes' YouTube channel, journalist Matt Law has suggested he's under the impression a move to north London for the German could be achievable for Daniel Levy:

(37:45) "Nagelsmann has an affinity for Tottenham. This has been written he's owned a Tottenham replica shirt. He would consider himself a bit of a Tottenham supporter."

"I think there's an opportunity there with him, with Nagelsmann. I think the fear is the chaos at the moment may well put him off. But I got the distinct impression that there was definitely an opportunity for Tottenham and Nagelsmann. He will want to see what else is out there."

Would Nagelsmann be the right man for Spurs?

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham's remaining games pan out under their interim set-up with top four still very much to play for over the next 10 games.

April certainly will provide the bulk of Tottenham's challenges with matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United all to contend with.

In that sense, it could provide Spurs with an opportunity to beat the sides around them and land one of the spots in next season's Champions League.

But it also makes it a seriously tough challenge and the ramifications of potentially missing out on the elite European competition could be damning.

Harry Kane's future remains uncertain with the Red Devils believed to be keen on signing him as he nears the final year of his deal.

With this in mind, it would be interesting to see whether the potential appointment of a manager like Nagelsmann could be enough to keep the England captain in north London for years to come.

That being said, Nagelsmann has just left his post at one of Europe's biggest clubs and the possible prospect of not having Champions League football at Tottenham could be a major deciding factor.

Adam Smith of Sky Sports previously hailed the 35-year-old as a "master tactician" and considering Spurs have now failed to win any of their last five away games, perhaps he could work wonders on this side.

But it does seem as if his decision will be made in the summer, however, Spurs fans may take some confidence from Law's belief that he could be attainable.