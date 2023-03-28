Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in replacing Antonio Conte with Julian Nagelsmann - but the German is not expected to make a decision until the summer.

Is Nagelsmann Tottenham's first choice?

Having been released by Bayern Munich last week, it is reported Nagelsmann has emerged as one of the front-runners on the north London club's radar.

But he is not the only one with the director of football, Fabio Paratici, believed to have drawn up a shortlist of potential options for Daniel Levy to choose from.

Following the Italian's departure, Cristian Stellini - along with Ryan Mason - is expected to see out the campaign in the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And the notion of potentially bringing in Nagelsmann over the coming days has been shut down by journalist Valentina Maceri speaking on Sky Sports:

"As far as we know, Nagelsmann has no interest to join a club right now because he wants to take his time to reconsider everything that he experienced at Bayern Munich.

"He wants to reanalyse everything he did with Bayern Munich. So he wants to take his time to breathe, to take a break and to rethink about what he has achieved so far as a very, very young coach."

Should Spurs look beyond Nagelsmann?

A big decision awaits the north London side over the coming days, with the prospect of seeing out the remaining 10 games with Stellini and Mason when there is Champions League football to play for.

Whatever Spurs do, it does feel as if recent results have put them in a position where Champions League football is going to be a big challenge with their injury issues in mind.

The draw against Southampton saw Spurs miss the opportunity to go four points clear of Newcastle United with 10 games remaining.

And the issue now lies in the Magpies having two games in hand over the Lilywhites with the gap reduced down to two points.

This will put huge pressure on the shoulders of whoever is the manager for the remainder of the campaign.

If it is to be Stellini, then he certainly has some massive tests ahead of him with away trips to Liverpool and Newcastle as well as home games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United within the next month.

But there would remain some uncertainty as to whether a new face could provide a big enough boost at this stage in the season to get them over the lines.

And with Nagelsmann seemingly off the cards, it does reduce the number of realistic appointments, with only Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino currently out of a job.

There is a lot of uncertainty around Spurs with the futures of Harry Kane and Fabio Paratici remaining unresolved as yet, so perhaps it is best for a potential new manager to wait until the summer to assess his options.