Tottenham Hotspur have set their eyes on Julian Nagelsmann as an option to become their next permanent manager, however, Chelsea are believed to appreciate him.

Could Nagelsmann replace Conte?

Spurs are now set to pick back up in the Premier League with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason in the dugout for the remaining games of the campaign.

A number of names are believed to be on the radar of Daniel Levy as potential options to replace Antonio Conte following his recent departure.

One of those managers said to be a possible candidate is the former Bayern Munich manager Nagelsmann who has also recently been put out of a job.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 35-year-old - who was hailed a "genius" by journalist Kostas Lianosis - is someone who Chelsea appreciates following the sacking of Graham Potter:

(2:30) "What was important to say is that Julian Nagelsmann is a coach who's appreciated internally at Chelsea. We have many stories about Nagelsmann and Tottenham but, at the moment, I'm not aware of anything advanced for now.

"Let's see if Chelsea will decide to go for Nagelsmann, if Chelsea will decide to go for a different coach, if Chelsea will decide to back and protect Graham Potter [since sacked].

"So the next hours and days are going to be important. But for sure, this is a situation to watch if not for the present - so if Chelsea are going to protect Potter for the present - this is one to watch for the future."

Would Spurs appeal to Nagelsmann?

There are certainly a number of issues which need to be ironed out in north London ahead of the new Premier League campaign on the back of the last few months.

Perhaps the biggest issue for any new potential manager at Spurs is the future of Harry Kane with his contract nearing its final year.

The England captain has become the club's all-time record goalscorer and has been the main reason Spurs are still within a shout of playing Champions League football next season.

However, there are more issues which could concern someone like Nagelsmann given the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have failed in N17.

Fans are venting their frustrations with the owners as sections have been heard chanting for Levy to remove himself from his role at the club.

Spurs have also been left without a director of football ahead of the summer transfer window with Fabio Paratici dragging his own version of chaos into the club.

So there are certainly a lot of concerns that a candidate for the job, but that being said, Chelsea are also experiencing their own problems and look certain to finish outside the European spots.

There are also reports suggesting the German could be a potential candidate for the possible openings at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer.

And if they are jobs which potentially open up over the coming months, both Premier League sides may find it difficult to land the 35-year-old ahead of the new season.