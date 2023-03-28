Tottenham Hotspur's reported managerial target, Julian Nagelsmann, is keen to join a club who has a solid project in place and where he can form a good relationship with the board.

Could Nagelsmann replace Conte?

Reports are suggesting the German manager is now a front-runner and target for Daniel Levy after the north London club announced the sacking of Antonio Conte on Sunday night.

The announcement brought an end to the Italian's one-and-a-half-year stint in north London where he leaves behind Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason until the end of the season.

However, it seems as if Spurs could be looking to act quickly and move for the 35-year-old coach who has also recently been relieved of his duties by Bayern Munich.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight as to what Spurs will need to demonstrate if they are to persuade Nagelsmann to join:

(4:10) "For him, it's crucial to have a project. It's not just about the money, the contract, he wants to see a project, a vision. He wants to have an influence and also a good relationship with the board. This is really crucial for Julian Nagelsmann after what happened at Bayern.

"And so this is why at the moment we have lots of stories, but from my understanding, Nagelsmann will take some time and then will make a decision on when he will be ready to return to coaching."

Would Spurs be right for Nagelsmann?

There could well be some concern from Nagelsmann's side in terms of what the future now looks like for Spurs after two of the game's biggest managers (Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte) have left prematurely.

And this will be a concern which is also shared by a lot of Spurs fans who may feel they are not in a better position than they were just over three years ago when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

There are 10 games remaining in the 2022/23 campaign and Spurs are now up against it if they are to secure a spot inside the top four with some huge games ahead next month.

Whether Spurs land a spot in the Champions League could well be a deciding factor for Nagelsmann who may see Europa League football - or worse - too big of a step-down having managed Bayern.

And the future of Harry Kane will undoubtedly be a question mark which Nagelsmann may have given he has just left a club who are reportedly interested in him ahead of the summer.

But perhaps the biggest concern may be the potential relationship he could have with Levy who Conte did not hold back in calling out recently in a post-match press conference.

However, on the back of their shortfallings under Mourinho and Conte, it may be seen as the only way to move on is to invest in a long-term manager.

And Nagelsmann could certainly offer that at the age of just 35, but it will remain to be seen whether he is convinced of what he could inherit in the north London side.