Tottenham Hotspur's managerial target, Julian Nagelsmann, holds some concerns over the north London club's situation over the vacancy in their director of football role.

Is Nagelsmann the main target for Spurs?

The north London club's season appears to be dying out on a whimper with just one point taken from their last four Premier League games.

And the latest game saw them capitulate in stunning fashion after conceding in the dying minutes of their game at Anfield just seconds after they thought they'd sealed a point with their own late goal.

Amid their issues on the pitch, their search for a new manager continues off it with a host of names currently being linked with the vacancy in N17.

Nagelsmann is believed to be up there as one of the main priorities on Tottenham's list, however, he may have some concerns about the job.

And it seems as if the concerns he may have are not just on the issue the club are experiencing on the pitch, either.

Tottenham are not only without a permanent manager, but they are also with a director of football following Fabio Paratici's exit.

Speaking to talkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook has mooted this could be a potential sticking point for the 35-year-old manager:

(0:10) "I think it always had to be 100% right for Nagelsmann to go to Tottenham, particularly, as they're not going to be in the Champions League next season. I think he's concerned about the lack of a sporting director and who they might appoint in that position. So he's not going to commit himself until he knows who he's going to be reporting to."

Should Spurs go all out for Nagelsmann?

The 35-year-old manager is certainly someone who is highly regarded with Sky Sports man Adam Smith labelling him a "master tactician" on Twitter.

Nagelsmann has pulled out of the race to land the managerial vacancy at Chelsea in recent weeks, potentially opening up room for Spurs to pursue the German.

However, it is apparent he is not the only manager they are looking towards with a host of names from across Europe currently being linked.

Indeed, Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim have all been linked with the N17 vacancy in recent days with the 2022/23 campaign coming to a close.

Although Nagelsmann may prove to be the more attractive of these options having previously managed Bayern Munich, these are all coaches under 45 years old who have a lot of promise.

Daniel Levy is believed to be looking to appoint a manager who is keen to join Tottenham and views it as his first choice vacancy.

However, if Nagelsmann does have to be persuaded to take the job in north London, it will be interesting to see if the Spurs board looks elsewhere to someone more attracted to the role.