Tottenham Hotspur's managerial target Julian Nagelsmann could potentially be softening to the idea of becoming their next permanent manager.

Could Spurs appoint Nagelsmann?

After Sunday's humiliation on Tyneside, the decision was made to part ways with the interim boss Cristian Stellini after he stepped in to take over from Antonio Conte.

With just six games remaining of the season, Spurs will be led by their third manager of the campaign with Ryan Mason stepping up to the plate.

However, their search for the permanent replacement of Conte will continue in the background with one manager of interest believed to be Nagelsmann.

The German was initially believed to be the favourite to take on the vacancy at Stamford Bridge but it is thought he has recently pulled out of the running.

However, this has potentially opened the door for the German to possibly make a move to north London following his dismissal from Bayern Munich.

Indeed, speaking on talkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has claimed the out-of-work manager is softening to the idea of becoming the next Spurs boss:

"I think the other interesting development coming out of Spurs today is Julian Nagelsmann, who a couple of weeks ago when Chelsea were interested, it looked like he wasn't necessarily too keen on taking the Tottenham job.

"From what I'm hearing, over the course of the afternoon, there maybe has been a softening on that stance and maybe Nagelsmann is more interested than he was previously about taking over at Spurs.

"Daniel Levy, I think would love to bring in a coach of his calibre so certainly that's a situation to keep an eye on."

Should Spurs hire Nagelsmann?

There will be a lot of disappointment around north London currently with their side freefalling in terms of their results on the back of their dismal display on the weekend.

A spot inside the top four is still achievable but highly unlikely given the level of performance they have treat their fans to over recent months.

However, a new manager could provide the club with a boost ahead of the summer with the German clearly an in-demand manager with Chelsea initially keen to hire him.

But that raises potential concerns in itself with the 35-year-old also believed to have initially snubbed Tottenham for their London rivals.

And this ties into the reports that Daniel Levy is looking for a manager who views the Spurs vacancy as his best option and is solely focused on being the Spurs manager.

This would seem as if perhaps the Lilywhites were not Nagelsmann first choice with suggestions that he was initially keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

But with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly set to move to Chelsea, does this leave the Spurs board with a huge task of bringing in a big name to appease the fans?

Levy has done that in the past with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte and neither have proved to be successful in north London so a huge decision lies on the shoulders of the 61-year-old.