Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Julian Nagelsmann 'ruled himself out quite early' regarding the vacancy at Hotspur Way, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest news involving Julian Nagelsmann?

As per The Independent, Nagelsmann has given Spurs an ultimatum if he is to become the new manager of the club. The 35-year-old is said to want to take over in north London in the summer while also demanding that he has the final say on any incoming transfers at the Lilywhites.

The report states that if the German coach doesn't fancy taking up the opportunity of becoming Tottenham boss, then it is likely that Feyenoord's Arne Slot will come into consideration as the 'leading contender'.

Several other candidates have been linked with the role, such as Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers, Ange Postecoglou and Vincent Kompany.

Of course, Spurs have already engaged in a managerial shuffle on an interim level this week, as caretaker Cristian Stellini was fired following their dismal 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, being replaced by his assistant Ryan Mason who will take charge until the end of the season.

In his first game in charge, Mason and his side will take on Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, in a match that could be pivotal to keeping their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

On the subject of Nagelsmann, journalist Crook has heard information that contradicts some media reports and isn't sure whether the former Bayern Munich boss would consider the Tottenham vacancy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said when asked about whether Nagelsmann should be Spurs' preferred candidate: “I think if it's true, yeah. But it goes against what I've been told. I was told he ruled himself out quite early.

"So, unless it’s because he's not got the Chelsea job, and he's so desperate to get back in, I think there are more risks for Nagelsmann when taking that job than just waiting to see what else comes available.”

Would Julian Nagelsmann be a good appointment by Tottenham Hotspur?

Bringing Nagelsmann to north London would be an ambitious step by the Tottenham hierarchy that would show they mean business heading into 2023/24.

Despite being 35-years-old, Nagelsmann has already claimed a Bundesliga title as a manager with Bayern Munich in 2021/22 alongside two German Super Cup trophies in 2021/22 and 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

When he was at RB Leipzig, the German coach also made history in 2020/21, becoming the youngest manager in Champions League history to reach the semi-final stage at just 33.

Tottenham look to be a club in free fall at the minute and Nagelsmann could finally provide them with some long-term stability following a period of turbulence on and off the pitch.