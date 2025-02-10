Tottenham Hotspur are now leading the charge to sign an "amazing" £83m midfielder, despite widespread interest in the Premier League, according to a report.

Tottenham targeting a midfielder

Although Tottenham were relatively busy in the January transfer window, they still remain short on numbers, amid the ongoing injury crisis, which indicates they will need to improve the depth of their squad ahead of next season.

One position in which Spurs are looking to strengthen is central midfield, with a defensive midfielder of particular interest, and they are well-positioned to win the race for Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, having formulated plans to activate his release clause.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is another player on the shortlist, while Angel Gomes is also being considered in a slightly more advanced role, with the England international's Lille contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to a report from Caught Offside, the Lilywhites are also leading the charge for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, who they were determined to sign in the January transfer window.

Rios will not come cheap, however, as there is a €100m (£83m) release clause included in his contract, which the Brazilian club are insisting on receiving if they are to sanction a sale.

Tottenham are ready to make a move for the Colombian in the summer transfer window, but they are not willing to fork out the huge asking price, so Palmeiras will need to lower their demands if a deal is to occur.

There may be competition for the 24-year-old's signature, too, as the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also ready to make moves of their own at the end of the season.

Rios impressing for club and country

While his performances are unlikely to justify a £83m outlay, the midfielder has put in some impressive displays for Palmeiras, and he is ranked among their best-performing players in the league this season.

Over the past year, the maestro has proven himself in both an attacking and defensive sense, ranking high on a number of key metrics.

Statistic Average per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.16 (89th percentile) Assists 0.21 (91st percentile) Successful take-ons 1.03 (86th percentile) Tackles 3.36 (95th percentile)

Such performances at club level have earned the Palmeiras star a call-up to his national side, featuring in the Copa America final against Argentina last year, and he was credited for putting in an "amazing" performance.

That said, Palmeiras' asking price is far too high, which could prove to be prohibitive, especially considering the Vegachi-born ace is contracted until the end of 2028.

There are signs Rios could be a quality signing for Tottenham, but they should only pursue a deal if the Brazilian club are willing to lower their demands by a considerable amount.