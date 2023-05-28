Former Spain boss Luis Enrique is being eyed up by Tottenham Hotspur in their search for a new manager, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

Spurs are currently exploring their options to replace Antonio Conte, but have found themselves struggling, as two of their targets in Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot have now been ruled out.

Without a sporting director, it is unclear which direction Spurs will move in when targeting their next head coach, but they are now reportedly considering Enrique, who is currently a free agent since being dismissed from his role as Spain manager following the World Cup.

Speaking on The House Of Champions, Romano hinted that the Spaniard would be a name to keep an eye on during their search.

"Keep an eye on Luis Enrique until the end, because Luis Enrique is a very big name on the market, available and this could be the solution," he stated.

"I don't know if for Tottenham, but there are many clubs looking for manager and Luis Enrique will be part of this domino."

Should Spurs target Enrique?

Spurs hired Jose Mourinho and Conte based upon their illustrious careers, with both coaches having won silverware at some of Europe's biggest clubs, but both appointments ended in failure.

Some might see Enrique, who won a treble with Barcelona, as an appointment in a similar mould, given that his greatest success has come at a club with a better squad and more resources than Spurs have right now.

However, Enrique plays an attacking brand of football, and has helped stars such as Luis Suarez and Neymar thrive upfront. If the club can keep hold of Harry Kane, and allow Enrique to build an attacking team, it could be an appointment which brings some joy back to Spurs.

Spurs have a number of problems which could make the job unappealing to Enrique, who may be of interest to other clubs around Europe. The lack of sporting director, potentially the lack of European football and the uncertainty around Kane means that someone of Enrique's pedigree may not be interested.

The 53-year-old helped Spain reach the semi-finals of the Euros, where they lost to eventual winners Italy on penalties, but he was dismissed after a poor World Cup campaign saw Spain crash out to Morocco.

If he does want to manage in the Premier League next season, Spurs may be the only available option out of the 'big six' teams, and if he is given assurances about Kane and the potential to spend in the market, the 53-year-old could consider a move to north London.