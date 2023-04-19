Tottenham Hotspur are expected to reach out to Luis Enrique over the possibility of holding talks with him about their managerial vacancy.

Who will become the next Spurs manager?

It is now a few weeks on from the mutual parting of ways between the Lilywhites and Antonio Conte but the north London club are still searching for his replacement.

Currently, Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, is at the helm until the end of the campaign and this appointment has not seen any improvement in the club's results.

Spurs are in serious danger of finding themselves considerably adrift of the Champions League race with three huge games ahead of them in the coming week.

However, a number of names continue to be linked with the vacancy in N17 and one of those is believed to be the former Spain and Barcelona manager, Enrique.

He is also a name believed to be on the list of their London rivals, Chelsea, as well with the two clubs believed to be targeting similar names.

Speaking on talkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has claimed Tottenham are, in fact, interested in the 52-year-old and may even look to reach out to him soon:

(0:30) "And now we're learning this morning [Tuesday], and I've had this confirmed, that Tottenham are interested in Luis Enrique as well and may even reach out and try and speak to him about becoming their new manager."

Who should Spurs hire as their next manager?

Over recent days, it has been suggested Daniel Levy is keen to bring in a manager who would view Tottenham as his first choice option.

This comes amid the competition Chelsea are likely to pose over the coming weeks/months with the two teams sharing a list of similar names in their managerial search.

However, it is believed Enrique has already been in London to hold talks with the Blues as the Spaniard is said to be keen on succeeding Graham Potter.

With this in mind, perhaps Enrique would not fit the bill for Spurs with Julian Nagelsmann also believed to be seriously interested in the job at Stamford Bridge.

Amid the managerial search going on behind the scenes at Tottenham, a lot of the Spurs fans have made their feelings known b singing the name of their former manager Mauricio Pochettino during games.

As Chelsea's managerial search could play a big influence on who is available for Tottenham to choose from, it will be interesting to see if Levy does stick to his reported demand.

If Chelsea were to select either Nagelsmann or Enrique, would Spurs then be open to hiring the other which Chelsea didn't?