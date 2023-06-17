Tottenham Hotspur have an "edge" in any deal to get James Maddison from Leicester City, claims insider Dean Jones.

The England international was a key part of the Foxes side that was relegated from the Premier League last season, but Spurs could hand him a lifeline.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - James Maddison

The shock relegation of Leicester City has meant that the departure of some of their best players now looks incredibly likely, chief among them James Maddison.

The England international was one of the few bright sparks in what was otherwise a bleak season for the Midlands club, scoring ten goals and assisting a further nine in the league alone.

That kind of form has led to interest from a host of top clubs alongside Spurs, notably Newcastle United.

The expected price tag for the player Gareth Southgate once labelled as "world-class", is £60m, according to the reports.

What has Dean Jones said about James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur?

Jones made it clear that Ange Postecoglou was keen on the player and that the club have an advantage with any transfer due to their connections with those negotiating the deal.

Speaking on the The Football Terrace's Done Deal Show, he said: "Tottenham have had an interest in James Madison for a long time, as we know. They've got their new manager in place now, and he's very much on board with the addition of James Madison. My personal understanding of it is that the people being used to do the deal have good connections with Tottenham, which could give them an edge in this conversation.

Jones gave an insight into the possible price, adding: "Now that's been backed up by a couple of people that I've spoken to in the last week. And they just feel that like Tottenham are in a very good position to go and get this done at £55m/£60m if they want to go and do it now."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

The former Norwich City man would be an excellent signing for the North London club if they want to return to the free-flowing attacking football that was so synonymous with the club in years past.

Granted, he was a part of the relegated Leicester City last season, but that relegation came despite Maddison's performances, not because of them.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old averaged an incredibly impressive rating of 7.24 across his 28 Premier League appearances this year, even when the surrounding team weren't reaching anywhere near those levels.

His underlying numbers help to demonstrate further that he has the capability to be plying his trade at a higher level.

FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, place the player in the top 6% for expected assists, the top 10% for actual assists, the top 12% for total shots and the top 13% for shot creating actions, all per 90.

The attacking "monster" - as once described by journalist Josh Bunting - doesn't hide away from the defensive side of the game either, as FBref also have him in the top 17% for tackles per 90.

If Spurs are to rediscover their footballing identity in the coming season, Maddison could be the player that helps them do it.