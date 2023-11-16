Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will undoubtedly rue his side's two-match slump in the Premier League before the November international break, but despite the recent strife will remind his squad that Manchester City are just two points ahead in pole position.

Spurs had undergone a dramatic transformation this summer after finishing eighth in the top flight last year, missing out on European football - something that prompted Harry Kane to depart for Bayern Munich as a by-product.

But the arrival of Postecoglou has changed everything, with the Australian instilling confidence and cohesion and reviving the attacking prowess of this Tottenham team.

After ten matches, Tottenham were top of the table with eight victories and zero losses, but a chaotic, controversy-strewn contest against Chelsea last week unravelled the gains made, sending it spiralling into the murk.

While losing to Mauricio Pochettino's side was a blow, it was hardly the most detrimental element of a bitter evening, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven both sustaining injuries to rule them out until the new year.

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero also received their marching orders, with such a raft of setbacks playing into Wolverhampton Wanderers' late turnaround at the weekend.

Talented as this Lilywhites crop may be, the recent malaise has stripped bare the lack of depth that will make challenging against a forbidding behemoth of Man City's stature something tricky.

Nonetheless, Spurs remain in an excellent position, and Postecoglou will know that if his side can battle their way to January, the winter transfer window can be used to bolster the ranks.

Tottenham transfer targets - Ruben Neves

According to TEAMtalk, a rule set to be implemented in the Saudi Pro League could have a knock-on effect for Tottenham's transfer plans, with Al Ittihad winger Jota now likely to remain at the club with the number of foreign players allowed in a matchday squad changing from six to ten.

Such could now ignite Jota's career in Saudi Arabia and close the door on a January departure, but Postecoglou still appears eager to sign in January and could yet raid the opulent division for a former Premier League star.

Indeed, the report continues that Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's radar, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also interested in the Portugal ace.

Neves joined Al Hilal from Wolves for £47m in the summer after six years of service, though reports stemming from Portugal last month claim that the 26-year-old 'dreams' of returning to English shores.

Ruben Neves' style of play

It's generally accepted that Tottenham's squad is a little thin, and while the backline requires priority, regardless of Van de Ven and Romero's current absences, support must be spread across the pack to truly cement a place at the forefront of the Premier League.

And Neves, who is a tried and tested star in the division, would be the perfect addition, especially considering he has expressed a willingness to head back from Saudi Arabia now half a season into his new chapter, having been hailed as "incredible" by former teammate Hugo Bueno.

Ruben Neves: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Ismael Bennacer AC Milan 2 Fabian Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain 3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 4 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool 5 Thomas Partey Arsenal *Sourced via Football Transfers

Slick in passing and tenacious in the tackle, the £300k-per-week machine has been hailed as an Old Gold "hero" by the likes of journalist Matt Maher for his central role in guiding Wolves to the Premier League and securing a spot away from the danger zone, even leading the club to European endeavours.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 17% of midfielders for interceptions, the top 4% for blocks and the top 2% for clearances per 90 in relation to his European peers, highlighting the defensive strength that would only enhance Postecoglou's system, installing steel framework, of a sort, to shape and structure the fluency and effectiveness in transition.

Neves scored 30 goals and supplied 13 assists across 253 appearances for Wolves; for a deep-lying midfielder, this is not a half-bad return, especially given the ferocious snap of his skilful ranged strikes.

Since signing for Al Hilal, the 5 foot 10 gem has been in fine fettle, having chalked up 17 appearances, scoring two goals, supplying an assist and having yet to taste defeat.

As per Sofascore, he has been an omnipresent figure on the pitch in the Saudi Pro League, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 2.2 key passes, 2.3 tackles and 6.3 ball recoveries per game and taking 84 touches per game, very much the fulcrum.

He would bring a fresh sense of dynamism to Tottenham's midfield and indeed some much-needed depth, and Postecoglou has to throw the kitchen sink at this deal, else risk his signature winding up at a rival, such as Arsenal or the Magpies.

Why Tottenham should sign Ruben Neves

Neves would not only bring mettle and technical prowess to the fold, but he would also offer leadership and resilience to aid the development of players such as Pape Matar Sarr, immensely talented and perhaps strengthened by a mentor of Neves' ilk.

It would also represent a statement of intent from Postecoglou, much like when Maddison was signed from Leicester City for £40m in the summer.

The England international has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season and earned the Player of the Month award for August, having now posted three goals and five assists from 11 matches.

Crucially, Postecoglou felt that Tottenham needed a new first-rate playmaker to fuel his vision, and clinched Maddison's services with no European football, despite the vested interest of Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

Newcastle had been in pursuit of the former Fox for multiple transfer windows before cooling their attention this year, but must rue that decision after the 26-year-old's performances have led him to be "on the verge" of becoming a world-class phenom, according to pundit Jermaine Jenas.

Signing Neves could bring similar fruits, replicating the momentous addition of Maddison and infusing even more quality to edge Tottenham toward an illustrious position at the very top.