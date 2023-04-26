Eredivisie manager Arne Slot will "become the leading contender" to replace Antonio Conte if one thing happens at Tottenham.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

The 44-year-old has been mooted as a sure-fire candidate for the Spurs hot seat, joining the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany and even Ange Postecoglou as contenders.

Even the likes of Brendan Rodgers, who has admirers inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is reportedly in the thinking of Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy - coming amid a disastrous last few weeks for the club.

Recently dealt a major blow in their race for the Premier League top four, losing 6-1 to rivals Newcastle United, Tottenham are also without a sporting director after former chief Fabio Paratici was forced to resign.

There is growing discontent in the Spurs stands and it is absolutely crucial that the north Londoners (Levy in particular) get this next appointment.

Slot could be an enticing option with his Feyenoord side absolutely dominating the Dutch top flight right now - winning 22 games out of 30 and losing just once all season.

According to The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney, the former AZ Alkmaar boss 'will again become the leading contender' to succeed Conte on one condition - namely if Spurs cannot get their hands on Nagelsmann.

Indeed, as per the report, Slot will enter pole position for the Tottenham job instead of Nagelsmann if Levy fails to convince the latter manager to join.

What would Slot bring to Spurs?

Barring his phenomenal spell at Feyenoord, Tottenham supporters may be attracted by his style of play - with the coach previously being praised for his attacking philosophy.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has called Slot the 'most exciting head coach' he's seen in 10 years, further explaining how he has an 'ultra-attacking' mindset.

Van der Kraan said:

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time. “He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine. “I don’t think he will leave now with three trophies up for grabs, but in the summer, big chances.”

If Spurs can get their hands on a coach with this kind of reputation, he could well be a phenomenal alternative to Nagelsmann.