Manor Solomon will undertake his medical with Tottenham Hotspur "this week" as the Lilywhites look to secure the signature of the highly rated attacker as soon as possible, claims Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - What's the latest on Manor Solomon?

It has been a brilliant start to the transfer window for Spurs this summer. The club have brought in two new first-team players in the guise of James Maddison from Leicester City and Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli.

It looks like Daniel Levy isn't done there, however, as he looks to give new manager Ange Postecoglou the tools he needs to rebuild the teams and get them fighting for European places once again.

The newest name linked to the north London side is Shakhtar Donetsk star Solomon, who impressed on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham last season.

The 23-year-old still has six months left on his current deal with the Ukrainian side, but a FIFA ruling from last year that allowed foreign players to run down their contracts at clubs outside the country due to the Russian invasion, has been extended.

Despite significant interest from the Cottagers to keep their loan player for another season, it now appears that the Lilywhites are the firm favourites to secure his signature, per Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

McAdam explained the situation on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily):

"We understand that Fulham are keen on him however, it's Tottenham that are showing the biggest signs of interest.

"He has got the opportunity to join there, we are expecting a medical to be completed this week. He impressed Tottenham Hotspur with his performances at Fulham last season despite only starting four Premier League matches, they were impressed by what they saw.

"He's an Israeli international as well, so he brings that pedigree, and it's our understanding there could be some big movement on this one for the 23-year-old this week."

How good was Manor Solomon last season?

Despite starting just four Premier League games for Fulham last season, the Israeli dynamo made quite the impression on the cottagers and enjoyed a great spell in West London.

According to WhoScored, he averaged an impressive rating of 6.52 across his 19 appearances and even scored four league goals in those four starts.

His underlying numbers look promising as well with FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, placing the attacker in the top 1% for non-penalty goals and tackles, the top 4% for pass completion, the top 6% successful take-ons and the top 18% for interceptions, all per 90.

His ability to cause problems for opposing defenders was something that Fulham boss Marco Silva was particularly pleased with, saying: "He can take players on one-on-one, and he is showing he can score."

If Levy and Co can agree on personal terms with the "incredible" Solomon, as described by journalist Niv Dovrat, and get him for free, it would be a spectacular move for the club.