Tottenham Hotspur could be set to sack Antonio Conte and it is believed their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is pushing like mad to be the Italian's successor.

Will Conte make it till the end of the season?

A fiery press conference on Saturday could well have turned the tide for the Italian manager in north London with reports claiming the Spurs board are discussing his future.

And there is now a belief that Daniel Levy could be set to relieve the 53-year-old of his duties before the end of the week as Spurs' results fail to pick up on a consistent basis.

On the back of the reports on Monday, journalist Shaun Custis has told TalkSport that the Argentine is keen to make his return to north London after being sacked in 2019:

"As much as Pochettino's been pushing like mad to try and get this job back, Daniel Levy seems very reluctant to admit he made a mistake in the first place, or to bow to the pressure that's on him to have Pochettino back."

Is it time for Pochettino to return to Spurs?

A huge summer feels like it is closing in on Tottenham with, perhaps, the main concern being over the future of their talisman Harry Kane.

The striker's future is under significant questioning ahead of the summer as his current deal runs down towards its final year in north London.

Reports have even suggested recently that the 29-year-old is looking to leave the club over the coming months with Manchester United believed to be one of the interested parties.

And if Kane is to leave in the summer, then the project at Spurs which a new manager will take on will immediately become a much different task.

Pochettino became a favourite among fans during his time in north London, however, losing Kane in the summer could have a huge effect on the London side going forward.

In Kane, the club has a reliable source of goals every season and he has dragged a struggling Spurs side through their struggles this season.

Pochettino's time at Spurs was largely a success in terms of securing regular top-four football but without a player of Kane's quality, it would be interesting to see whether the Argentine could achieve similar success.

On the back of the reports, it would be interesting to see whether the 51-year-old's potential return could be something that could persuade Kane into staying put.

A lot could be set to unfold for the north London side in the coming months and it could certainly leave Pochettino with a major task to get Spurs back to challenging at the top end of the table.