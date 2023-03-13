Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their potential successor for Antonio Conte at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

What's the latest on Conte's future at Spurs?

The Italian finally got Spurs back to winning ways on the weekend with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at home which strengthened their hopes of Champions League football for next season.

However, serious question marks are still looming over the Italian's future in north London with a clear expectation for the 53-year-old to walk away at the end of the season.

And there have been reports suggesting there could be a reunion on the cards with Pochettino a potential candidate to replace Conte if he is to leave.

But speaking to NBC Sports, reliable journalist David Ornstein has played down this suggestion claiming those around the situation are not so convinced a return for Pochettino is likely to happen:

(2:20) "From those you speak to around the situation, they feel it's quite unlikely and that it's going to be an uphill task if he is going to be appointed."

Would Pochettino be a good fit for Tottenham?

The Argentine had a sensational spell in north London which saw him earn Spurs a consistent spot in the top four of the Premier League table.

Unfortunately for the 51-year-old, he was also unable to get Spurs over the line when it comes to the elusive search to end their trophy drought.

However, the Argentine did go a lot closer than what Conte has managed since he took charge with the Italian overseeing some embarrassing exits in the FA Cup as well as their Champions League misery last week.

Pochettino's Spurs were also a lot more exciting to watch than anything which has been on offer in N17 under the three managers since his departure in 2019.

But the big question is whether it is still too soon for Pochettino to return with some of the players who were playing for him at the end of his tenure still at the club.

Although there would be the upside of reuniting with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, there may be some players which he may not be keen to return to managing.

Granted, there is the summer transfer window on the horizon which would allow him to potentially make some changes to match his plans.

But the prospect of working in Tottenham's current recruitment set-up which has a director of football in play may also prove an off-putting factor for the Argentine.