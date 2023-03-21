Tottenham Hotspur could potentially look to replace Antonio Conte with Mauricio Pochettino over the coming months but a return may not be straightforward.

Will Spurs sack Conte?

The north London club certainly had a weekend to forget after blowing a two-goal lead in the final 15 minutes to the team slumped at the bottom of the Premier League table.

However, that was not the most dramatic thing to come out of the game on the south coast with Conte unleashing a scathing press conference after the match.

This has seemingly left Daniel Levy with a serious decision to make whether he cuts the club's ties with the Italian before his contract ends at the conclusion of the season.

But speaking on beIN Sports, journalist Gary Jacob has suggested a possible return to N17 for Pochettino may not be a straightforward answer for either side:

"There's a few options. Obviously, Pochettino is still an option but whether he goes back, I understand that's not so straightforward on either side."

Should Spurs rehire Pochettino?

There is certainly an element of risk in this potential appointment with Pochettino having already had a positive stint at the club which would leave his previous tenure at the club under threat of being tarnished.

Some Spurs fans may question whether he is the right man to take the club forward given he was unable to bring silverware to the club over his time in north London.

And although that may be true, Pochettino did bring stability and it does feel as if that is what the club need back having chopped and changed their managers since sacking the Argentine back in 2019.

It feels as if Spurs could be on the edge of some major changes with the future of Harry Kane still uncertain so bringing back a figure who won the hearts of the majority of Spurs fans could prove a positive appointment.

Since sacking Pochettino, Spurs fans have had to endure the defensive football of all three managers since and that is something which could change under the Argentine.

However, given the future of the likes of Kane is not cemented at Spurs, you do have to question whether Pochettino would be open to a return.

On top of Kane's uncertain future, the structure of the club has changed with the arrival of a director of football which is unlikely to be accepted well by Pochettino.

So if the Argentine is to return, perhaps it is something which will have to be sorted over the coming months meaning an instant swap for Conte could prove an unrealistic possibility.