Tottenham Hotspur could rue their missed opportunity to re-hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news surrounding Mauricio Pochettino?

As per The Sun, Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Pochettino. However, Frank Lampard is expected to stay in charge for the remainder of this term before the Argentinian assumes control at Stamford Bridge in the off-season.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2021/22, though he now looks set for a return to management and will be expected to improve the Blues' fortunes in 2023/24.

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has claimed that Pochettino would've actually preferred to take over at Tottenham, stating: “I really like the guy, [Pochettino]. I think he’s a top, top bloke but one thing I do know he was so disappointed that Spurs didn’t contact him.”

Despite 'brief talks' between the Spurs hierarchy and Pochettino, The Daily Star report that the Lilywhites told their former manager that they intend to go in a different direction in their search for a new boss and poured cold water on the possibility of a second spell in charge.

90min have revealed that there is only 'minor details' to be ironed out before Pochettino is officially announced at Stamford Bridge and he could be appointed in the 'coming days' as Graham Potter's permanent successor.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Tottenham may come to regret their decision not to approach Pochettino regarding the managerial position at Hotspur Way.

O'Rourke told FFC: "It could really backfire again on Tottenham as well if Pochettino goes in there and does a really good job at Chelsea and transforms their fortunes, while Tottenham are maybe struggling with their own form. It's a difficult one, but I don't think Daniel Levy was ever that keen on bringing Pochettino back."

Who could Tottenham Hotspur hire instead of Mauricio Pochettino?

Indeed, the decision to snub the former Tottenham boss certainly didn't go down too well with the Argentine himself.

As per ESPN, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Feyenoord's Arne Slot are among the front runners to be installed as the new Tottenham manager.

The report also signals that another unnamed candidate is on the Spurs' list to replace former manager Antonio Conte while ex-Leicester City man Brendan Rodgers has been 'discussed internally' by club officials.

Football Insider previously claimed that Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou had been shortlisted for the role; however, it remains unclear who will take over in north London.

Spurs continue to struggle on the field this term and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification, signalling that any incoming figure will have a busy summer ahead as the Lilywhites look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.