Tottenham Hotspur could potentially look to replace Antonio Conte with Mauricio Pochettino - but this prospect is dividing the board in north London.

Would Mauricio Pochettino come back to Spurs?

Pochettio has now been out of work for almost a year now having left his role in France with Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer.

However, he had been linked with a potential return to north London in the past while he was still in the job at PSG prior to them hiring Antonio Conte.

The Argentine has spoken in the past of his desire to one day return to Spurs and pick up from where he left off back in 2019.

But it seems a possible return in the coming months may not be straightforward for the 51-year-old, with not everyone at the club keen to bring him back, according to Alasdair Gold:

"I understand there's a real split in the board over bringing him back. And I do think it's coming down to people's - I guess - egos being bashed and knowing that bringing him back is the ultimate admission that you make because you got it wrong."

Should Spurs bring Pochettino back?

There is a lot riding on Spurs' next appointment for the likes of Daniel Levy having seen all the managers since Pochettino left in 2019 fail.

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte were brought in with the idea of bringing the club short-term success but that has certainly not been the case.

And with this in mind, it does feel as if Spurs could revert to their philosophy of hiring a manager who is expected to be with the club for a number of years working on a project.

Pochettino fits the bill. However, there will be natural questions as to whether it is still too early for him to make a return with only three years passing since his sacking.

There will certainly be an element of some within the club being forced to swallow their pride if Pochettino is to return given they are likely to be the same board members who sacked him.

But a lot has changed at Spurs since he left the club and it will be interesting to see whether either the club are Pochettino would be willing to compromise to make a return happen.

Fabio Paratici's presence is believed to not fit Pochettino's plans but the Italian could also find himself banned from football in the coming months.

So there is a fascinating turn of events waiting to be unfolded at Tottenham and it will be intriguing to see what happens next.

Of course, it has to be noted that Conte is still in a job at Tottenham but the expectation is for Spurs to look to move on from him before their next game at Everton.

And if this is the case, it will be interesting to hear whether Pochettino's name is chanted from the away end at Goodison Park as it was by some following the defeat at home to AC Milan.