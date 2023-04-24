Tottenham Hotspur ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino would jump at the chance to take over in N17 'in a heartbeat', says journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

Spurs now will be working under their third manager of the season with Cristian Stellini leaving the club on the back of their abysmal display on Sunday.

Ryan Mason has been appointed on a temporary basis as his successor until the end of the season, with the Spurs hierarchy hoping to convince former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to take the reins this summer.

Pochettino had been linked extensively with the vacancy at Hotspur Way; however, Football Insider have now reported that he is in 'advanced talks' to become the new manager of Chelsea and an agreement is said to be fast approaching.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2021/22, though he could now be set for a return to Premier League management with Spurs' London rivals.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs haven't formally approached the 51-year-old over a return despite some players and supporters clamouring for him to be given a chance of a second spell in charge.

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that Pochettino would jump at the chance to become Tottenham's new manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor stated:

"On the flip side, say you brought Pochettino back in when Conte was sacked; he's got 10 games to work with his squad to decide what he wants for next season. There are positives to it if you can convince him and I think Pochettino would go back to Tottenham in a heartbeat, honestly."

Who else could get the Tottenham Hotspur job?

In recent times, several other candidates have been linked with the Tottenham job, such as Burnley's Vincent Kompany, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has also been considered, as per Alasdair Gold. At the same time, talkSPORT earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion man Roberto De Zerbi as a contender earlier this month.

Nevertheless, it still isn't clear who the next man to take over at Spurs will be, which they will need to resolve soon to halt their implosion on the field.

Having seen their hopes of finishing in the top-four take a massive dent in their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend, it may be time for Daniel Levy and company to act to try and make sure their 2022/23 campaign retains an element of respectability.

There has been a clamouring for the Argentine to be reinstated in north London but it seems as if the fans could be set for more misery with the man club legend, Graham Roberts, hailed a "genius" seemingly close to joining Chelsea.