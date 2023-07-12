Tottenham Hotspur may "abandon" their pursuit of Micky van de Ven due to issues surrounding the player's price tag at Wolfsburg, according to Ben Jacobs.

Is Van de Ven joining Spurs?

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou in north London has shifted the mood around Hotspur Way.

There is a new and growing optimism around the club and its supporters as Tottenham prepare for a new era under the Australian coach, one which has been buoyed by several summer signings already in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Postecoglou's charisma and attitude has endeared him to players and fans wherever he has been, most recently at Celtic, and the 57-year-old will be hoping that the good feeling around Spurs can last well into the new season.

However, if Spurs defend like they did last season, those warm fuzzy feelings will disappear pretty quickly.

Postecoglou's most difficult challenge will be transforming a backline low on confidence and quality and in dire need of reinvigoration. Bringing in a top-quality centre-back would be a great start and a couple of the Bundesliga's finest young prospects have already been linked.

Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen has been considered the priority target, but talks have reportedly advanced for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

According to journalist Jacobs, however, a deal for the latter could yet be abandoned due to the Dutchman's high valuation, with Spurs looking for a potentially more economical solution to their centre-back problem.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jacobs said: "I think Tottenham are looking for a centre-back, we've known this for quite some time. Micky van de Ven is one player that they've been considering and exploring, and price has been a little bit of an issue there.

"So, we know this is a key area because Ange Postecoglou is intent effectively on having ball-playing centre-backs and defenders more generally, but Spurs will abandon their pursuit of Micky van de Ven because of the fact that ultimately price is a problem and they're still looking for value in the market.

"So, that leads the towards, perhaps, Edmond Tapsoba, another one that's been on the list for quite some time. And he's a top target, I think it's fair to say, and the valuation there is somehwere in the region of £40m, some would say £45m. So, they're going to be ones to watch over the coming weeks."

Tapsoba's greater experience at senior level may influence Spurs' decision, with Postecoglou perhaps viewing the Burkina Faso international as a more first-team ready addition.

Jacobs didn't rule out the possibility of Van de Ven still making a move to the Lilywhites from Germany, but it certainly contradicts aforementioned claims that a deal is at a very advanced stage.

How good is Van de Ven?

The 22-year-old arrived at Wolfsburg from Volendam in his home country back in 2021, but only made five appearances in his first season with Die Wolfe as he adjusted to life in the Bundesliga.

Last year was the youngster's breakthrough campaign, featuring 36 times in all competitions and helping Wolfsburg to an eighth-placed finish, missing out on European football to Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season.

Van de Ven is quick, something perfectly exemplified by a recent clip circulating on social media, and stands at 6ft3 - a formidable combination.

The fact that he is left-footed makes him an even more desirable asset due to the scarcity of top-tier centre-backs who thrive on the left-hand side of defence, while he is also comfortable playing at left-back or as one of three centre-backs in a back five.

Boasting an 87.7% pass accuracy in the league last season, he also ranked in the top 11% for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90 compared to other Bundesliga centre-backs, showcasing his technical strengths.

If Postecoglou wants a ball-playing, modern centre-back, then he need not look much further than Van de Ven.