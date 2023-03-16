Tottenham Hotspur are growing in confidence over signing Harry Kane to a new deal ahead of the summer with his current deal winding down.

Will Harry Kane stay at Tottenham?

The England captain seemingly has options available to him this summer if he is to feel a change of scenery is required with just one year remaining on his contract.

Manchester United are believed to be the main club in the country that would be willing to put forward a proposal to the north London club for their 29-year-old.

And options further afield are believed to be there with Bayern Munich still looking to find their solution to replacing Robert Lewandowski who left in the summer.

However, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested those within Spurs are confident Kane will still be a Tottenham player next season:

"Now increasingly speaking to people in and around Tottenham, I get a feeling he might not [leave]. To be fair, Tottenham have not given up on him by any stretch of the imagination.

"Myself and Sean Walsh done a piece over the weekend that Tottenham are bringing him into conversations about the future of the club in terms of the manager, what's going to happen; they're keeping him informed. They want him to feel a part of it and I think Kane appreciates that and likes it. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if Kane likes who comes in as new manager.

"But I think if Kane likes who comes in, I think he might very well sign a new contract."

What is next for Harry Kane?

If the 29-year-old striker is to remain in north London then the Spurs man will be chasing down that elusive trophy which has defied him for his entire career.

Spurs have made it to finals since Kane has been playing for the club but they have been unable to get over the line on those big stages.

The England captain is also chasing down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal record which is why a move outside of England could appear unlikely.

But there is also a lot seemingly set to unfold in north London with their manager who is looking increasingly likely to leave the club ahead of the new season.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs feel they can use Kane in the process of finding their new manager which could potentially convince him of his future in north London.

Providing Kane with the responsibility of off-field decisions such as who may be their new manager could well entice the striker to pen a new deal.

However, there could also be a lot resting on how Spurs end the current campaign with a spot in the top four ow their only goal having been dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Should Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, it will certainly be interesting to see whether this would affect Kane's decision-making.