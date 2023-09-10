Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are apparently "ready" to do battle for a "cut-price" Spurs signing in January.

Who have Spurs signed 2023?

Ange Postecoglou has watched Levy bring in seven new additions over the summer window, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson joining before September 1.

The north Londoners' host of fresh faces will replace the departed Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele who have all moved elsewhere on either permanent or loan deals.

Postecoglou's reign has been one of real promise following this busy transfer period, as Tottenham sit second in the Premier League table with three wins out of their opening four matches.

Imperious victories over the likes of Bournemouth, Man United and Burnley mean Spurs go into the international break with huge momentum behind them - to mentioned a renewed sense of optimism following Antonio Conte's disastrous final season in charge.

Postecoglou has brought the return of exciting, attack-minded football to N17 - with the Australian recently explaining his philosophy to Sky Sports.

That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

Will Tottenham sign anyone in January?

Life in north London is exciting again after this fine start to the campaign, but despite late pushes, Spurs failed to bring in a back-up centre-back after van de Ven.

Reliable media sources suggested that was their aim at the time, and Tottenham were heavily linked with a deadline day move for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

The 24-year-old was subject to very late window interest from Spurs and Postecoglou, with journalist Pete O'Rourke now sharing an update on the situation.

Writing for Football Insider, the journalist claims Postecoglou's side are "ready to battle" for Kelly's services in the winter window but face stiff competition from rivals Liverpool.

It's added that the centre-back could be available for a "cut-price" fee, given he's entered the final year of his contract which expires in 2024.

How good is Lloyd Kelly?

Kelly ranked in Bournemouth's top three for clearances and blocks made per 90 last season, according to WhoScored.

These stats perhaps suggest why Tottenham are keen on the player, with former Cherries boss Scott Parker also once lavishing praise on the Englishman.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half," said Parker.

"And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy."