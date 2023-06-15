Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski may have to win over new manager Ange Postecoglou who, as things stand, is "not too convinced" by him.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

Chairman Daniel Levy finally landed on Postecoglou to replace Antonio Conte last week, after over two months of searching for the Italian's replacement.

The 57-year-old set to officially start work on July 1, and Levy has explained exactly why he opted for the ex-Celtic boss in an interview with the club's official website.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Tottenham are now tasked with backing Postecoglou in the transfer market whilst reshaping the team in his image, with the club identifying targets for their goalkeeping, central defensive and attacking midfield positions.

However, there are a few faces who could also depart N17 to make way, and it will be very interesting to see who Postecoglou does and doesn't fancy.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have all been tipped for the axe. Meanwhile, Spurs are also thinking of selling Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks with Tanguy Ndombele's future uncertain (The Telegraph).

According to a new report by 90min, they are not the only ones, with defender Eric Dier's talks over a new deal stalling. As well as the Englishman, there is a very interesting line concerning Kulusevski, who starred under Conte during the 2021/2022 season.

As per their information, the Sweden international "may have to win over Postecoglou", with the Australian "not too convinced" by him right now.

Kulusevski's loan-to-buy deal from Juventus is still yet to activated and the 23-year-old is still very much there on a temporary deal.

Who is Dejan Kulusevski?

The forward, despite a mixed 22/23, seriously impressed under Conte the season prior after signing in January of that year.

From February 2022 onwards, Kulusevski chipped in with five goals and eight assists as Tottenham secured Champions League qualification.

The former Parma star has showcased his serious ability on more than one occasion and we believe he'd be a useful asset for Postecoglou.

Even last season, talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist was blown away by some of his showings, even calling Kulusevski "absolutely different class" after a performance against Chelsea in February.