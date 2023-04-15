Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been dealt a blow as former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly turned them down.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that the 35-year-old is a target for Spurs and Levy but Premier League rivals Chelsea are also interested.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, writing earlier this month, claimed that both London sides have already made contact with 'formal talks to follow' as the Lilywhites eye a manager they tried to appoint in 2021.

This came after Nagelsmann's shock departure from Bayern last month, which arguably took the whole of Europe by surprise considering he just led them to a Champions League quarter-final whilst fighting on all fronts at the same time.

Bayern's loss, however, could've been Spurs' gain with reliable sources sharing that Nagelsmann has been Tottenham's 'favoured choice' to replace Antonio Conte.

For Spurs supporters who wish to see the former RB Leipzig boss step through the doors at N17, they may about to be disappointed, as news from Germany emerged this week.

According to Bild, Levy and co have been halted for now in their attempts to appoint Nagelsmann, with the outlet claiming that he has 'turned them down'. The tactician would apparently prefer to wait until this summer before making any decision on his future, with Chelsea also lurking.

Nagelsmann and Enrique are apparently 'considered favourites' for the Stamford Bridge job, but as per this report, it appears Spurs have been dealt a roadblock.

Should Spurs go back in for Nagelsmann?

The German stands out as one of Europe's most exciting young managers, already boasting a league title on his CV at such a tender age.

Nagelsmann's brand of intense, high-pressing football will seriously appeal to Spurs supporters who are in favour of attacking football returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This report doesn't go into too much detail as to why the coach rejected an offer to join - it could perhaps have something to do with Nagelsmann wishing to take his time until the summer.

Called the 'perfect fit' for Spurs by journalists like Archie Rhind-Tutt, maybe Tottenham could go back in for him later this year, though one real point of contention is whether Levy will be that patient.

The chairman will be eager to avoid an embarrassing repeat of 2021's 72-day search for Jose Mourinho's replacement and there are other candidates out there.