Sky Sports and presenter Hayley McQueen have shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, contrary to reports.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

The Lilywhites are slowly whittling down their list of managerial candidates to succeed Antonio Conte, with the Italian departing north London two months ago.

No permanent appointment has been officially confirmed yet, and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, chairman Daniel Levy will be eager to get it done as soon as possible.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was ruled out of the running recently, with various reports indicating he will not be Tottenham's next manager as things stand.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso has publicly declared his intention to remain in Germany, with Burnley's Vincent Kompany also penning a new long term deal.

As per recent reports, the main contenders appear to be Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Slot - but it is the Dutchman taking centre stage.

Suggestions surfaced recently that the 44-year-old is now favourite with Slot entering pole position, but according to Sky and presenter McQueen that may actually not be the case.

"There have been reports in England that Slot's become the frontrunner, the outright frontunner, but Sky Sports News has been warned that might not yet be the case," said McQueen on Sky (via Football Daily)."Spurs are also interested in the likes of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as well in there, Fulham manager Marco Silva, while Brentford's Thomas Frank has admirers at the club too."

Who should Spurs hire as manager?

Despite this update from a reliable source, and the plethora of candidates still contending, we believe Tottenham's best bet could be Slot.

The former AZ Alkmaar coach has been steadily building his reputation in the Netherlands over these last few seasons - recently clinching his first ever Eredivisie title.

Slot is also unlucky not to boast more silverware, having missed out on a Europa Conference League title last year to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Journalists like Marcel van der Kraan, speaking to talkSPORT, have also praised Slot's attacking style of play and likened him to Man City boss Pep Guardiola.