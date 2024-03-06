Tottenham have a new "key target" to "complete this summer" with manager Ange Postecoglou playing a major role in potentially getting it done.

Spurs growing under Postecoglou as players improve

The Australian's arrival from Celtic last June brought with it the re-introduction of exciting, intense and high-pressing football, which has quickly won over the Spurs fan base.

Antonio Conte's last season in charge was one to forget, but Postecoglou has quickly put the 2022/2023 season behind Spurs as they battle Aston Villa for fourth and a place in the 2024/2025 Champions League pot.

Certain squad members have been transformed by his arrival as well, with Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min standing out as just a few key examples.

In terms of the South Korean, he endured a pretty lacklustre 2023 after sharing the Golden Boot with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah just a year earlier.

Son Heung-min's best league performances for Tottenham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 9.61 Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 9.50 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 8.91 Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace 8.34 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 8.16

However, Postecoglou has helped to bring the very best out of Son this season, with the winger dazzling in a key role both out wide and centrally at points this term.

“Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he's a world-class player," said Postecoglou on Son's great Tottenham form.

"You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of what his team's gone through have always been right up there.

"Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. Certainly he'd be up there. He's a world class player.”

The 31-year-old, though, is out of contract next year and his future has been a real topic of discussion lately. Tottenham are rumoured to be planning new Son contract talks in the near future, with HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey sharing an update on this.

Tottenham prepare Son contract talks as "key target" to complete this summer

According to the outlet, keeping Son "has now become one of the key targets for Tottenham to complete this summer", with the club also "preparing to step up contract talks" with their captain.

HITC claim Postecoglou is proving pivotal in convincing Son to remain, as the Asian superstar is loving life under his tutelage.

Bailey writes the latter line on X, where he also says that talks have been ongoing behind the scenes since last summer.

Tying down the Lilywhites legend is an absolute must, and by the looks of things, Spurs will do everything they can to keep their star forward.